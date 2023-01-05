Andy Reid, Travis Kelce reflect on 10 years with the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, also known as ‘Big Red,’ has been leading the team for 10 years now.

It was 10 years ago on January 4, the Chiefs hired Andy Reid as their head coach. Just a few months later, the Chiefs drafted star tight end Travis Kelce as well.

The Chiefs were 29-67 in the regular season and 0-1 in playoffs in the six seasons before Reid arrived: they are 116-45 and 9-7 since then.

Reid also led the Chiefs to seven straight AFC West titles, two AFC titles and a Super Bowl ring.

The future Hall of Fame head coach said the most surprising thing about these 10 years has been what he’s eaten since he got to town.

“I’ve never eaten as much barbecue. And I’m coming out of the 10 years still loving every bite I’ve taken,” Reid said with a laugh.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. The Hunts are a phenomenal family to work for, and I mean you guys (media) are included in all that. That part’s been a pleasure. You don’t get a chance to really relax and enjoy that, you’re moving forward and that’s kind of where we’re at on this week.”

In the 10 years that Kelce has been with the Chiefs, he’s garnered over 10,000 yards with 69 touchdowns and shattered many records along the way while helping the team earn those rings as well.

Kelce said he owes a lot of his success to Andy Reid.

“It’s been everything for me. He’s helped not only develop my game, but he’s helped change, really, the outlook on what a tight end can be, and I appreciate him guiding me in that. And without a doubt, I’m extremely fortunate – everybody’s always asking how the heck I get so open, I’m like, ‘Well, I got Coach Reid, baby.’”

“When you got Coach Reid, he can get (anybody open). He can get my dad open if he was out there (laughter). So, I’ve been unbelievably fortunate to be under his guidance, programmed the way he is because I do genuinely believe he does it the right way. And I don’t plan on stopping this thing anytime soon and I hope he doesn’t.”

