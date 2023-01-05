ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma to host annual fashion show

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma is hosting its annual “3.21 Fashion Show”.

According to DSACO, the 3.21 Fashion Show is Thursday, January 26, at 6 pm at the Criterion in Bricktown. The event is to celebrate the third replication of the 21st chromosome and showcase the beauty of Down Syndrome.

    Image courtesy Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.
    Danielle Robinson and Miss Oklahoma 2021. Image courtesy Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.
    Josie Kohn. Image courtesy Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.
    Kerstin Soell. Image courtesy Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.

“We are so excited to host our annual 3.21 Fashion Show! This fundraising event expresses how beautiful and creative Down syndrome is and recognizes the person first and not the disability,” said Sarah Soell, executive director.

The event will begin with a cocktail hour including hors d’oeuvres and a blue carpet walk to introduce the models and silent auction items. After the cocktail hour is over, the models will “strut their stuff” wearing local and handmaid fashion by NASH Engineered Fashion with live auction items to be showcased during the show.

DSACO says they are partnering with NASH Engineered Fashion to make the event possible. Fashion designer and co-founder of NASH, Tamra Gould, helps raise awareness and funds to help individuals with Down Syndrome.

“DSACO has been a big part of my life ever since my brother Trafford, who has Down syndrome, was born. I have seen firsthand the positive impact DSACO has had on other families through the programs and resources they offer. Partnering with DSACO for the 3.21 Fashion Show is an opportunity to serve and give back to an organization that has given me and my family so much,” said Gould.

Other co-founder of NASH, Juan Aguilar, and Gould will begin designing outfits specifically for each model in the show. According to DSACO, the fashion show is to feature Gould’s brother Trafford, who has his own line of fashion called “Nash Panda”.

Aguilar and Gould met with each model individually so they could include their passions and personality into each outfit. Aguilar explains, “we asked the models a series of questions so we could have an essence of them in each look and include their perspectives in the designs.” Gould adds, “we also incorporated the numbers 3 and 21 throughout the line because Down syndrome is a result of the third replication of the 21st chromosome.”

The designers’ goal for the 3.21 Fashion Show is to display the capabilities of individuals with Down Syndrome.

“So often people with disabilities are over-simplified or stereotyped as always being happy when in fact, there is so much more to them. Through the universal language of fashion, we want to showcase the abilities, depth, and dimension of Down syndrome,” said Gould

For more information about the 3.21 Fashion Show or to purchase tickets, visit DSACO’s website .

