Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
How the city of Ann Arbor plans to be carbon neutral by 2030
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor city leaders are continuing a path toward becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and taking another big step to make that a reality now. Plans are under review to limit the use of natural gas and convert to all-electric power for heating and cooling for new construction.
Tv20detroit.com
Canine to Five plans to open second Detroit location in April
(WXYZ) — Canine to Five, a dog daycare and boarding service company, is opening up its second location in Detroit later this year. The business has its main location in Midtown Detroit and two others in metro Detroit. This location, located at 13208 E. Jefferson, will be 8,000 square...
Tv20detroit.com
Birmingham Lego business helps kids worldwide develop robotic, coding skills
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Adults may not love stepping on them, but LEGO's play a huge role in every kid's life. That's why a local business specializing in LEGO robotics and game design is taking a step further. Birmingham-based The Robot Garage is helping kids worldwide develop analytical thinking...
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor Public School district under 2 week mask mandate
ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Public Schools is bringing back its mask mandate. The decision comes after a surge in respiratory illnesses that led to at least five school closures in the month of December. The district wants to limit the spread following the winter break. Right...
Tv20detroit.com
Flat Rock residents fight school district's plan to tear down historic Reading building
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bruce Chapin is the president of the Flat Rock Historical Society. Him and his father went to elementary school at the Reading building in Flat Rock. While 7 Action News visited Monday, a construction worker nearby found a marble in the lawn. "Wow, we...
Tv20detroit.com
Pipes burst and cause catastrophe at the historic Southeastern High School
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Disaster response teams lined the streets outside Southeastern High School in Detroit on Monday. They were called after staff preparing for the start of the new semester made a devastating find. A pipe burst over break on the third floor of the more than 100-year-old building, causing millions of dollars in damage.
Tv20detroit.com
Not to gasconade, but here’s the 2023 list of words the Wayne State Word Warriors want to revive
(WXYZ) — Podsnappery, rizzle, mogshade? Those are just a few of the words the Wayne State University Word Warriors are hoping to revive. The Word Warriors recently released their 2023 list to help us all enrich our vocabulary. Not that we have to gasconade about our newfound knowledge or anything.
Tv20detroit.com
Body of Detroit barber found, according to family
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The body of David Woodger, a Detroit barber reported missing back in July, has been found, 2 members of his family confirmed to 7 Action News. He was 46 years old. Police told us Woodger, a husband and father, was seen July 20th, leaving the...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit saw reduction in some violent crimes in 2022, year-end data shows
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department revealed new statistics that indicate a reduction in some violent crime, yet a troubling rise in carjackings. The numbers are giving new insight into challenges in public safety. “I literally do not think it’s safe at all. Us mothers are just burying...
Tv20detroit.com
Youth sled hockey teams converge at Taylor Sportsplex
TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Taylor Sportsplex is hosting a youth sled hockey tournament this weekend. Teams are traveling in from all over the Midwest to participate. But what makes this competition special is that it showcases every player's unique journey, from being told they will never be able to play to pushing athletic abilities.
Tv20detroit.com
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle that caught fire, Detroit police say
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is conducting an investigation after a fatal shooting incident Saturday. At approximately 8:50 a.m. Saturday, DPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 15000 block of Wyoming St. Once on the scene, officers found one male victim who appeared to have been shot while inside a vehicle that caught on fire.
Comments / 0