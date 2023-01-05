ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando man who shot man to death over a chair sentenced to 20 years

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a man shot and killed following an argument over a chair was in court as his accused killer took a plea deal.

Investigators said Chris Taylor killed Marlin Fryer Sr. nearly three years ago.

Taylor was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of the plea deal.

The shooting happened on 18th Street near South Parramore Avenue in the Holden Heights Community on Labor Day in 2020. Fryer was sitting in Taylor’s seat and, after he would not get up, Taylor got a gun and shot him in the face.

Emotions were heavy in the courtroom, even when no words were being exchanged.

Comments / 12

Keith Mims
4d ago

Killing someone over a chair? WTF is wrong with people? Now he still can't sit in that particular chair for at least the next two decades!🤔

Reply
5
 

Orlando, FL
