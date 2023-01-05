Read full article on original website
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Kevin McCarthy Finally Elected Speaker of the House on 15th Try After Matt Gaetz Backs Down
McCarthy made several drastic concessions to Gaetz and other GOP hardliners to get the job
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Clip of Raging Flash Flood Behind Her House: ‘Mother Nature Is Not Happy With Us’ (Video)
"This is crazy... stay safe everyone," she said in the Twitter video as the town of Montecito, northwest of Los Angeles, is evacuated
Watch: GOP Congressman Gets So Mad at Matt Gaetz Over Speaker Vote He Had to Be Dragged Off (Video)
We have no idea what they were saying to each other, unfortunately
With ‘The Good Nurse,’ Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Wanted to Push Back on True Crime Sensationalism
The Oscar-winning actors spoke to TheWrap about playing intensely physical roles and why theres no use in asking why when it comes to serial killers
‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Creator Annabel Oakes Says Prequel Series Will Touch on Controversial ‘Grease’ Content
"Yeah, there are some lyrics that are problematic" Oakes said about the 1978 musical adaptation
Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside Rolling Stone HQ Over ‘Greatest Singers’ List Snub
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was left off the magazine's top 200 list
Dr. Dre Shuts Down ‘Hateful, Divisive’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Unauthorized Use of His Song
The GOP rep was temporarily locked out of her Twitter account as they exchanged insults
James Cameron Apologizes for ‘Cringe-Worthy’ ‘Titanic’ Oscar Speech: ‘I Took a Lot of Heat’
He's still the King of the World tbh
Female Conductor Referenced in ‘TAR’ Slams Film as ‘Anti-Woman’ for Making Lead Character an Abuser
Koussevitzky Prize-winner Marin Alsop explained why she found the film "heartbreaking"
Mike Hill, Oscar-Winning Film Editor and Longtime Ron Howard Collaborator, Dies at 73 ￼
Hill and Howard worked together on 22 consecutive features, including "Apollo 13," for which the editor won the Academy Award
