FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Gucci Mane Brings the Heat to Miami: Rapper's Epic Concert on January 14thDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Magic of Miami: A Fascinating Look at the History of the Sun and Fun CapitalDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
communitynewspapers.com
Eisinger Law Names Jonathan Zim Partner
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – (December 20, 2022) – Eisinger Law announced that Jonathan R. Zim Esq. was elevated from associate attorney to partner. An integral member of Eisinger Law for the past five years, Mr. Zim focuses his practice on real estate law, community association law, commercial litigation, landlord/tenant, and insurance law. His areas of expertise include serving as general and litigation counsel for community associations, property owners, management companies, landlords, tenants, developers, and contractors. He is particularly adept at handling general commercial and real estate litigation, construction, and insurance-related disputes.
communitynewspapers.com
Brightline opens new stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
Elected officials and community leaders join Brightline for ribbon-cutting and inaugural rides. Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, along with its partners in Boca Raton, Aventura and Miami-Dade County, recently-celebrated the ribbon cutting of its Aventura and Boca Raton train stations. Congressman Carlos Gimenez and Mayors Daniella Levine Cava, Scott Singer and Howard Weinberg were joined by officials from the City of Boca, the City of Aventura, Miami-Dade County and Brightline executives to officially launch the highly-anticipated opening of the two new stations. The first day of service for Boca Raton and Aventura was December 21st.
communitynewspapers.com
Colombian American Small Business Owner and Former Award-winning Investigative TV Reporter Sabina Covo files to run for City of Miami Commission District 2
Colombian American small business owner and former award-winning investigative TV reporter Sabina Covo today announced her candidacy for City Commissioner in the City of Miami District 2. Covo previously served as Director of Hispanic Media Relations and Communications in the office of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried, tackling...
communitynewspapers.com
Decorum
As established in chapter 74 of our Code of Ordinances, the Commission shall be governed by Mason’s Manual of Legislative Procedure. Below are some of these rules in a nutshell:. Order of Business: There shall be an official agenda for every meeting of the Commission, which shall determine the...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
Z Capital Group was hit with a $16.3 million verdict for overcharging assessments to condo owners at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. A jury on Tuesday determined that for the past seven years, James Zenni Jr.’s Z Capital levied inflated dues to unit owners at the oceanfront Miami Beach condo-hotel for the spa, hotel, and electricity, according to the verdict form and other court records.
sflcn.com
2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton
WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
communitynewspapers.com
Motorcar Cavalcade returns to JW Marriott Turnberry Resort January 15th
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Motorcar Cavalcade, the lavish, must-attend event for every automobile enthusiast from connoisseur to the car-curious, is returning to the lush fairway of the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort’s championship golf course on January 15th in Aventura. The event, now in its second year, is a departure...
communitynewspapers.com
Let’s Dance Miami dances their way into the hearts of North Miami Beach Sr. High School
This slideshow requires JavaScript. When Stefan Ilies, owner of Let’s Dance Miami, learned about the special “store” at North Miami Beach Sr. High School that gives donated clothes, household supplies and just about everything else to the families surrounding the school, he decided that it would become a tradition of his company to donate clothes every year.
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them before definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
flkeysnews.com
Florida TD Bank manager masterminded $30 million COVID loan fraud and kickback scheme
Daniel Hernandez held a key position at TD Bank, overseeing 80 employees at 27 branches in Miami-Dade County. But the regional manager’s job also gave him the opportunity to fleece a massive U.S. government loan program meant to help struggling businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic — by exploiting his bank from the inside, federal authorities say.
WSVN-TV
Allapattah Wynwood private school shuts down due to family dispute
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a shock for students who headed back to class after their winter break ended. Their school was suddenly shut down, and now, parents are demanding answers. The Allapattah Wynwood School, at 1500 NW 16th Ave. was completely shut down, Monday. 7News camera captured students and...
Florida woman wins $5 million top prize off lottery ticket
A 53-year-old woman from Miami Lakes took home a top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off from the Florida Lottery.
communitynewspapers.com
AC Hotel Aventura and Brightline partner up to celebrate holidays in style with Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce members
This slideshow requires JavaScript. $5,000 donated to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital thanks to International Warehouse Group, DNG Transportation and Specialized Freight Carriers. The greatness of a community can most accurately be measured by the compassion of its members. Coretta Scott King. There’s something very special about the holiday season...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Adds New Board Member
January 6, 2023 – Linda B. Carter, who recently retired as CEO and president of Community Foundation of Broward after 23 years, has been named to the Holy Cross Health Board of Directors. “Linda has had a distinguished career serving our community,” said Holy Cross Health President and CEO...
luxury-houses.net
The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million
9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
Health Inspector Finds Problem At iPic Theater Boca Raton
Issue Documented At Mizner Park Location… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A health inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation documented a disturbing find at the iPic Theater location in Mizner Park. The theater, known for an upscale moving-going experience with upscale […]
islandernews.com
Number of Miami elders with mortgages ranks among the nation’s highest
Still carrying the burden of a mortgage in your retirement age?. You're not alone, at least in the Miami area, where 23.52% of all mortgage holders were age 65 or older in 2022, according to the latest report from Lending Tree. Miami ranks among the top three largest 50 metros...
Click10.com
Man asked girl, 11, to ‘spread her legs’ inside Miami Home Depot, police say
MIAMI – A 52-year-old man faces a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct after Miami police said he made a lewd request to an 11-year-old girl sitting down inside a Home Depot store in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. According to a police report, the girl was waiting...
