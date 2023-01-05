Read full article on original website
Related
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
‘Ginny and Georgia’ Star and Creatives Weigh In on That Shocking Season 2 Ending
"We tear them apart," showrunner Debra Fisher says of the core cast's relationships
‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Creator Annabel Oakes Says Prequel Series Will Touch on Controversial ‘Grease’ Content
"Yeah, there are some lyrics that are problematic" Oakes said about the 1978 musical adaptation
Golden Globes are back on TV, but are reform efforts enough?
A year after their mighty fall, the battered, 80-year-old Golden Globes are back on NBC. After dumping the telecast last year, the network decided to go ahead Tuesday under a limited, one-year broadcast deal. The Globes promise to be starry once again after the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association spent months working on reforms aimed at eliminating the taint of sexism, lack of diversity and ethical and financial lapses among its members. Some powerful stakeholders are on board with progress so far. But they acknowledge more must be done. The Globes air Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern.
‘School Spirits’ Trailer Drums Up a Support Group for the Afterlife in First Look at Paramount+ Series (Video)
The show follows Maddie, who is searching for answers about her mysterious disappearance
‘Deadpool’ Director Tim Miller to Steer ‘Borderlands’ Reshoots for Eli Roth
The video game adaptation stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black
How to Watch ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches': Is the Supernatural Series Streaming?
The witching hour is nearly upon us. “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” an adaptation of the horror author’s best-selling “Lives of Mayfair Witches” trilogy, will have its series premiere this weekend. Read on to find out when and where the supernatural series is airing. When...
Here Are All the Songs in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2
RaeLynn, Gracie Abrams and of course Justin Biebers Peaches are featured in the second season of the Netflix series
Experts predict Golden Globes will get 'political' in wake of diversity scandal: 'It's got this cloud over it'
Film critics say they were overall disappointed in the films produced in 2022 while making their Golden Globes predictions ahead of Tuesday's ceremony.
Harry: I Loved ‘Friends.’ I Was Chandler, Then I Got High in Monica’s Toilet
In the summer of 2013, Prince Harry writes in his memoir Spare, he was having “terrifying panic attacks” and suffering from lethargy. He watched a lot of Friends and decided he was “a Chandler.” Describing his bachelor lifestyle, he writes he did his own laundry, and folded his underwear while watching the show. He writes that he stopped going out in 2015, but still watched Friends, then would smoke a joint and go to bed early. “Solitary life. Strange life. I felt lonely, but lonely was panicky. … I was an agoraphobe.” In 2016 he stayed at Courteney Cox’s house,...
Kiefer Sutherland Talks TV’s Evolution via Streaming: ‘We’re Not as Restricted’
Kiefer Sutherland, the two-time Emmy-winning “24” star, said new projects like his upcoming “Rabbit Hole” from Paramount+ showcase television’s evolution via streaming, allowing for more room to play with mature content. “The real difference for me on a show like ‘Rabbit Hole’ compared to the...
The Creative Act by Rick Rubin review – life lessons from the bearded beat master
The co-founder of Def Jam Records and the man behind countless hits, from the Beastie Boys and Jay-Z to Neil Young, offers artistic wisdom that is both gnomic and pertinent. If Rick Rubin were to write a memoir, it would be quite a tale. The American super-producer co-founded the hip-hop label Def Jam from his college dormitory in the 1980s and produced early records for LL Cool J (the credit ran: “Reduced by Rick Rubin”) and the Beastie Boys.
Why ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Star Harry Melling Reinvented the Idea of Edgar Allan Poe: ‘I Thought He Should Be Fun’
The actor also talks to TheWrap about moving on from "Harry Potter" and what he learned from Christian Bale
Cate Blanchett Can’t Drive, Viola Davis Gives Awesome Speeches and Other Lessons From the 2022 Palm Springs Film Awards
Honorees at the annual event also included Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy and Steven Spielberg
TheWrap Predicts the 2023 Golden Globes Winners – and Whether NBC Will Cut Ties After the Show
Tuesday night will be the 80th Golden Globe Awards, and the 31st to be televised by NBC. Will it also be the last on the network, or on any network?. That’s the question hanging over the 2023 Globes, the first since 1962 to take place on a Tuesday. A year after the Globes’ longtime network pulled the plug on the deal and declined to televise the 2022 show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is getting another chance to show that it has recovered from the lack of diversity and the ethical lapses that caused Hollywood to turn its back.
How to Watch ‘M3GAN': Is the Horror Comedy Streaming?
Say hello to M3GAN, the lifelike companion that levels up the horrors of “Chucky” and “Annabelle” through the anxieties of AI. “M3GAN” follows roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) who gifts a life-size AI doll to her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw) after a tragedy suddenly puts Cady’s guardianship in Gemma’s hands. Though Cady and M3GAN hit it off as best friends, Gemma begins to worry if she has created something — or someone — too powerful to be stopped.
How Scary Is ‘M3GAN’, the Evil Dancing Doll Movie?
“M3GAN,” the latest creepy cinematic treat from modern horror masterminds James Wan and Jason Blum (whose companies, it has been rumored, will soon merge into one mega-brand), is in theaters now. The tale of a brilliant, if somewhat emotionally detached roboticist (Allison Williams), who unexpectedly takes stewardship of her young niece (Violet McGraw) after the girl’s parents both die. Instead of stepping up and becoming a maternal figure, she uses her circumstances as an opportunity to test a new, cutting-edge robot toy she’s been working on – M3GAN (which clumsily stands for “model three generation android”). Of course, the closeness between the girl and her robot soon becomes a little too intense and, this being a horror movie and all, the dead bodies start to pile up.
‘Carnival Row’ Final Season Trailer: Vignette and Philo Fight for Their Lives (Video)
The beginning of the end of Prime Video’s “Carnival Row” is here; the streamer released the official trailer for its tentpole fantasy series’ second and final season Monday. In the trailer, we see Vignette Stonemoss (played by Cara Delevingne) and former inspector Philo (played by Orlando...
Why the Rigorous Editing Process of ‘Bad Sisters’ Makes the Show So Good
TheWrap magazine: "Its very enjoyable just spending time with them, whether theyre trying to kill 'the Prick' or not," editor Derek Holland jokes
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0