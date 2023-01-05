ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Golden Globes are back on TV, but are reform efforts enough?

A year after their mighty fall, the battered, 80-year-old Golden Globes are back on NBC. After dumping the telecast last year, the network decided to go ahead Tuesday under a limited, one-year broadcast deal. The Globes promise to be starry once again after the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association spent months working on reforms aimed at eliminating the taint of sexism, lack of diversity and ethical and financial lapses among its members. Some powerful stakeholders are on board with progress so far. But they acknowledge more must be done. The Globes air Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Harry: I Loved ‘Friends.’ I Was Chandler, Then I Got High in Monica’s Toilet

In the summer of 2013, Prince Harry writes in his memoir Spare, he was having “terrifying panic attacks” and suffering from lethargy. He watched a lot of Friends and decided he was “a Chandler.” Describing his bachelor lifestyle, he writes he did his own laundry, and folded his underwear while watching the show. He writes that he stopped going out in 2015, but still watched Friends, then would smoke a joint and go to bed early. “Solitary life. Strange life. I felt lonely, but lonely was panicky. … I was an agoraphobe.” In 2016 he stayed at Courteney Cox’s house,...
The Creative Act by Rick Rubin review – life lessons from the bearded beat master

The co-founder of Def Jam Records and the man behind countless hits, from the Beastie Boys and Jay-Z to Neil Young, offers artistic wisdom that is both gnomic and pertinent. If Rick Rubin were to write a memoir, it would be quite a tale. The American super-producer co-founded the hip-hop label Def Jam from his college dormitory in the 1980s and produced early records for LL Cool J (the credit ran: “Reduced by Rick Rubin”) and the Beastie Boys.
TheWrap Predicts the 2023 Golden Globes Winners – and Whether NBC Will Cut Ties After the Show

Tuesday night will be the 80th Golden Globe Awards, and the 31st to be televised by NBC. Will it also be the last on the network, or on any network?. That’s the question hanging over the 2023 Globes, the first since 1962 to take place on a Tuesday. A year after the Globes’ longtime network pulled the plug on the deal and declined to televise the 2022 show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is getting another chance to show that it has recovered from the lack of diversity and the ethical lapses that caused Hollywood to turn its back.
How to Watch ‘M3GAN': Is the Horror Comedy Streaming?

Say hello to M3GAN, the lifelike companion that levels up the horrors of “Chucky” and “Annabelle” through the anxieties of AI. “M3GAN” follows roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) who gifts a life-size AI doll to her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw) after a tragedy suddenly puts Cady’s guardianship in Gemma’s hands. Though Cady and M3GAN hit it off as best friends, Gemma begins to worry if she has created something — or someone — too powerful to be stopped.
How Scary Is ‘M3GAN’, the Evil Dancing Doll Movie?

“M3GAN,” the latest creepy cinematic treat from modern horror masterminds James Wan and Jason Blum (whose companies, it has been rumored, will soon merge into one mega-brand), is in theaters now. The tale of a brilliant, if somewhat emotionally detached roboticist (Allison Williams), who unexpectedly takes stewardship of her young niece (Violet McGraw) after the girl’s parents both die. Instead of stepping up and becoming a maternal figure, she uses her circumstances as an opportunity to test a new, cutting-edge robot toy she’s been working on – M3GAN (which clumsily stands for “model three generation android”). Of course, the closeness between the girl and her robot soon becomes a little too intense and, this being a horror movie and all, the dead bodies start to pile up.
