Nebraska State

REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA VOTERS GAVE GOP A CLEAR MANDATE

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA VOTERS HAVE GIVEN REPUBLICANS IN THE LEGISLATURE A CLEAR MANDATE FOR DECISIVE ACTION ON KEY ISSUES. SHE SPOKE AT A G-O-P FUNDRAISER THIS (MONDAY) MORNING. MANDATE1 OC……RED TSUNAMI!” :16. HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADER MATT WINDSCHITL (WIND-SHIT-ULL) HINTED AT QUICK G-O-P ACTION ON MAJOR...
IOWA STATE
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE
IOWA LEGISLATURE BEGINS NEW SESSION MONDAY

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE BEGINS ITS 2023 SESSION MONDAY MORNING IN DES MOINES. REPUBLICANS HAVE A 32-18 SUPER MAJORITY IN THE SENATE WHICH WILL ALLOW THEM TO CONFIRM ANY AND ALL OF REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ NOMINEES. THE G-O-P ALSO HAS A 60-40 MAJORITY OF SEATS IN THE IOWA HOUSE.
IOWA STATE
NOEM BEGINS 2ND TERM AS SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM TOOK HER OATH OF OFFICE ON SATURDAY TO BEGIN HER SECOND TERM. DURING HER SPEECH, SHE SAID SHE LEARNED A LOT DURING HER FIRST FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE:. NOEM2ND1 OC……..EVER WERE BEFORE. :23. NOEM SAYS DESPITE ALL THE SERIOUS ISSUES IN FRONT OF...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
U.S. HOUSE CAN FINALLY GET DOWN TO BUSINESS

IN THE LONGEST U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER ELECTION SINCE 1855, CALIFORNIA CONGRESSMAN KEVIN MCCARTHY WAS FINALLY ELECTED EARLY SATURDAY AFTER 15 ROUNDS OF VOTING. IOWA 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL ISSUED A STATEMENT AFTER MCCARTHY WAS ELECTED TO SERVE AS SPEAKER FOR THE 118TH CONGRESS. FEENSTRA SAID IN PART...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
IA SENATE LEADER TALKS TAX CUTS & SCHOOL CHOICE

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE BEGAN ITS 2023 SESSION MONDAY MORNING IN DES MOINES WITH THE STATE SENATE CONVENING AT 10 A.M. AMY SINCLAIR OF WAYNE COUNTY WAS SWORN IN AS SENATE PRESIDENT. IN HER OPENING REMARKS, SINCLAIR SAID EDUCATION FUNDING WILL CONTINUE TO BE A TOP PRIORITY IN THE SENATE:. CONVENE1...
IOWA STATE
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
IOWA ETHANOL SETS PRODUCTION RECORD

IOWA ETHANOL PRODUCTION SET A RECORD IN 2022. THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION SAYS PRODUCTION INCREASED TO FOUR-POINT-FIVE BILLION GALLONS, UP FROM THE PREVIOUS RECORD OF 4.4 BILLION GALLONS IN 2021. OBSERVERS CREDIT FUEL DEMAND RETURNING TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS, IOWA ETHANOL PLANT EFFICIENCIES, AND THE AMPLE LOCAL CORN SUPPLY AS...
IOWA STATE
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations

A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government. Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, has been cited by the U.S. Department […] The post USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, IA
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
IOWA STATE
Omaha Police: USPS truck strikes, kills cyclist

Online safety the focus of a new course at Project Harmony. Online safety for children is the focus of a course at Project Harmony. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money. Updated: 18 hours ago. Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record. More than...
OMAHA, NE
NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?

An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
NEBRASKA STATE
Weirdest Places in Omaha

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
OMAHA, NE
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
New law for bottle and can redemption now effective

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
IOWA STATE

