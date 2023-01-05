Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Tractor-Trailer Fire Blocks Lanes on I-495 in McLean
A tractor-trailer fire caused delays on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, on Sunday, authorities said. The truck was at mile marker 43.5 on I-495. All lanes were closed, causing traffic to be backed up for about 1.3 miles, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Traffic was being diverted...
bethesdamagazine.com
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes
More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: OSHA investigating Seven Courts construction accident, project halted
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks has confirmed that a construction worker for the Seven Courts Drive paving contractor was struck by a streamroller on Monday morning. The worker has been transported to the hospital by ambulance. At this time, there is no update on the worker’s condition.
mocoshow.com
Rally in Support of Old Georgetown Road Safety Improvements (Added Bike Lanes) to Take Place Sunday, January 8
The Action Committee for Transit is hosting a rally in support of the Maryland State Highway Administration’s decision to improve safety on nearly two miles of MD 187 (Old Georgetown Road) in North Bethesda. The safety improvements on MD 187, between south of I-495 (Capital Beltway) and Nicholson Lane, converted one travel lane in each direction in order to add buffered bicycle lanes and the installation of flex posts to outline the new bicycle lanes.
Nottingham MD
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on MD 68
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 5, 2023) – On behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), the Washington County Highway Department announces Maryland 68 at US 11 to Cedar Ridge Road will be closed on Saturday, January 7, 2023, and Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The closure is to remove the buildup of debris under the MD 68 bridge over the Conococheague Creek.
Woman crossing street hit by truck, killed in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a woman died Monday after a truck hit her in Williamsport. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the pickup truck hit Sally Ann Redding, 72, of Williamsport as she crossed East Potomac Street in the 300 block around 5:45 a.m. Redding was in the roadway […]
foxbaltimore.com
Multiple vehicle accident at Edgewood Plaza Shopping Center in Harford County
HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Fire crews have cleared a multiple-vehicle accident at the Edgewood Plaza shopping center in Harford County. Firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company can be seen on Hanson Rd and Edgewood Rd on the scene of the incident. One car is visibly smashed on its...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
'It's very inconvenient': Riders frustrated about canceled free Charm City Circulator bus
BALTIMORE -- It has been eight days since riders caught Baltimore's free bus service, the Charm City Circulator. Some commuters say they've been left waiting at their stops without a head's up. Gerry Martin told WJZ he catches a ride on the Charm City Circulator on Lombard Street every day,But lately, he's been having to ride CityLink buses instead, seeing zero Circulator buses running for days."It's very inconvenient, because [the Circulator is] free," Martin said.When he learned it was because service has been canceled since Dec. 30, he was frustrated there wasn't even notice at any of the stops. Malik Jackson...
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
FireRescue1
Md. county has 92 applicants for 16 lieutenant positions in new fire, EMS department
BALTIMORE — Carroll County has 92 applicants to fill 16 lieutenant positions in its new Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, Director and Chief Michael Robinson Sr. said this week. The department is looking to hire four shift commander lieutenants, to be paid $33.76 per hour, and 12 station...
mocoshow.com
Several Families Displaced After Early Morning Fire in Germantown
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a townhouse fire on the 13300 block of Demetrias Way (off Wisteria Dr) in Germantown on Sunday morning around 3:30am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, damage is estimated to be $300,000 and several families have been displaced. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
Early Saturday Morning Fire Causes ~$25K in Damage, Displaces Two
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire on the 100 block of E Melbourne Ave off of Sudbury Rd in Silver Spring at approximately 2:30am on Saturday, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The fire was on the second floor and...
sungazette.news
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Chris's Charcoal Pit to reopen in Anne Arundel County after tornado destruction
A prominent victim of the 2021 tornado in Annapolis is soon reopening for business in Edgewater, after a huge outpouring of community support.
mocoshow.com
18 Apartments With Varying Degrees of Damage Following Friday Afternoon Fire; No Injuries
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire on the fifth floor of the Central Apartments (8400 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring a little before 4pm on Friday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the sprinkler system was activated and the building was evacuated. By 4:09pm the fire had been extinguished and two people were being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. Fire department activity blocked some lanes on Fenton St and Bonifant St until the early evening.
Maryland Weather: Cool temps and showers expected Sunday
BALTIMORE - Expect temperatures the 20s & 30s during the morning.Sunday late afternoon and evening could see some showers pass through, but everything should shape up by late Monday. Higher elevations could see you switch over from rain to snow. Monday shaping up better with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday highs will be in the 50s with a nice stretch of days ahead.Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region
Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
