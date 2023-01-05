Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missoula Homicides Are Down But Drug Crimes Skyrocketed in 2022
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There is both good news and bad news in the preliminary annual crime report from Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst. The good news is that the number of homicides in 2022 was far fewer than those reported in 2021. Five Homicides were Charged in Missoula...
94.9 KYSS FM
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Arrest Car Thief in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., a woman was outside her home when she observed a male, later identified as Josiah Boushie, access a vehicle. According to court documents, Josiah then walked to the next vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and shuffled...
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: A ‘Really Busy Start’ to 2023
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is starting to become the new average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, most of the cases this week involved intimate partner violence. “In one case, the person was charged with...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula police investigating theft
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft. MPD said via Facebook Wednesday anyone who can help them identify the photographed man or vehicle is asked to call officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693 or Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
KULR8
Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots
BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek information on recent theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft and looking to identify this man and this vehicle. Anyone with information should contact Officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
NBCMontana
US 93 NB lanes reopened
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ravalli County Sheriff's Office announced the northbound lanes on US Highway 93 have reopened. Officials said traffic is no longer is being diverted from mile marker 77 on US Highway 93 near the county line north of Florence. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
montanarightnow.com
Severe driving conditions reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting driving conditions are severe from Lolo Pass to Graves Creek. Road conditions are reported to be dry between Graves Creek and Lolo.
thevictorvoice.com
Traffic Accidents in Victor
My original intention for this piece was to write about the increase in motor vehicle accidents in 2022, but the idea for this article changed after I discovered some interesting statistics. After talking to Deputy Brittni Arnold, the new School Resource Officer at Victor Senior high, it was disclosed to me that the accidents didn’t actually go through an increase in 2022, but instead had increased in 2021.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
NBCMontana
Person hospitalized after vehicle-pedestrian crash on Orange St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person was taken to a local hospital after an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Orange Street in Missoula. Emergency crews closed northbound lanes of Orange Street from Broadway to Pine Street to assess and clear the scene....
Missoula City and County Now Own the U.S. Federal Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced on Friday that the city and county of Missoula are officially the new owners of the former federal building on East Broadway at no cost to city or county taxpayers. KGVO News spoke to Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess on Friday afternoon about...
Flathead Beacon
Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire
A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
mtpr.org
Lake County votes to stop providing law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation
Lake County commissioners have officially voted to pull out of an agreement to provide law enforcement services on the Flathead Reservation. The state will be required to provide those services later this year. Commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw from the agreement between the state and tribes, known as Public Law...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
Missoula Italian: New Restaurant Plus Popular Deli 2nd Location
When it comes to picking out where to eat in my family, there are always the big 3. Do we get Mexican, Chinese, or Italian food? If for some reason we cannot choose from any of those options, then we will branch out and search for cuisine from other parts of the world.
Comments / 0