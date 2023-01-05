ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Arrest Car Thief in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., a woman was outside her home when she observed a male, later identified as Josiah Boushie, access a vehicle. According to court documents, Josiah then walked to the next vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and shuffled...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula police investigating theft

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft. MPD said via Facebook Wednesday anyone who can help them identify the photographed man or vehicle is asked to call officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693 or Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots

BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

US 93 NB lanes reopened

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ravalli County Sheriff's Office announced the northbound lanes on US Highway 93 have reopened. Officials said traffic is no longer is being diverted from mile marker 77 on US Highway 93 near the county line north of Florence. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Severe driving conditions reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting driving conditions are severe from Lolo Pass to Graves Creek. Road conditions are reported to be dry between Graves Creek and Lolo.
LOLO, MT
thevictorvoice.com

Traffic Accidents in Victor

My original intention for this piece was to write about the increase in motor vehicle accidents in 2022, but the idea for this article changed after I discovered some interesting statistics. After talking to Deputy Brittni Arnold, the new School Resource Officer at Victor Senior high, it was disclosed to me that the accidents didn’t actually go through an increase in 2022, but instead had increased in 2021.
VICTOR, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire

A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
KALISPELL, MT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE

