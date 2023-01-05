A 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the boy's 12-year-old sister is in custody and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. Investigators say officers were called to the home near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived EMSA, and Tulsa Firefighters were already on the scene and performing CPR on the boy.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO