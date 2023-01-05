Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
Suspect uses mother’s name during arrest, says stolen truck was borrowed
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she was caught with several grams of marijuana inside a stolen truck. Officers were notified about a stolen truck near Apache and Peoria on Sunday, thanks to the department’s Flock Safety System. The stolen truck was...
bartlesvilleradio.com
OCSO Searching for Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the Shop and Save Convenience Store at State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road near Sand Springs on Saturday at about 2:40am. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, It appears that a male with most of his...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County judge to decide whether 4 people will stand trial for 2022 murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge is expected to rule whether four people will stand trial after they were arrested for the shooting death of a woman at the Center of the Universe in 2022. It’s expected at 1:30 p.m. Monday that four of five people arrested in...
okcfox.com
Man seen wearing women's underwear as mask arrested by Tulsa police for alleged larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested an alleged porch pirate with an "unusual and questionably effective" mask. On Jan. 6, Tulsa police were made aware of a porch pirate case in a neighborhood near South Olympia and West 51st. TPD says they were provided...
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord. Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy...
Authorities Investigate After 2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa
Two people were found dead in a building behind a trailer Thursday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins. Investigators say Culkins lives with her family in a mobile home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 that they rent from McElfresh. Both victims appear to have been shot, according to investigators, but the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.
Deputies investigating double murder in Oklahoma town
Authorities in Tulsa County are investigating a grisly scene after two bodies were discovered at a property.
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
KOKI FOX 23
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man arrested after being recognized wearing underwear as mask in porch pirate cases
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested an alleged “Porch Pirate with an unusual and questionably effective mask,” according to a TPD social media post. TPD said they were made aware of a porch pirate case in west Tulsa on January 6. According to...
12-Year-Old In Custody, Accused Of Stabbing 9-Year-Old Brother
A 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the boy's 12-year-old sister is in custody and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. Investigators say officers were called to the home near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived EMSA, and Tulsa Firefighters were already on the scene and performing CPR on the boy.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD: Threat to Central Middle School Investigated
The Bartlesville Police Department was made aware of rumors to a threat on social media at the Central Middle School. The School and Police Department investigated the rumor throughout the weekend to assess and address it.
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Trying to Identify Two Men
The Caney Police Department is looking to identify two men caught on surveillance footage. The two men were seen on camera footage at a Caney business yesterday. Caney PD is unable to provide any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caney PD at (620)879-2141.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest two women accused of robbing Family Dollar
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested two women accused of robbing a Family Dollar, according to TPD. In a social media post, TPD said they were called out to the Family Dollar near E. Admiral Pl. and S. Harvard Ave. around 2:00 p.m. on January 3.
KOKI FOX 23
Additional $31M in federal funds going to Tulsa veteran hospital
TULSA, Okla. — The renovation budget for a new VA hospital at the Oklahoma State University Academic Medical Campus is getting an extra boost. The final legal approvals went through to allow for an extra $31.2M in federal funding. Out of the $171.2M project, $151.2M is federal construction dollars.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County man faces decades in prison for neglecting a severely burned infant
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man faces decades in prison after neglecting an injured infant. Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of child neglect. Taylor Reece Ryon, 28, entered a blind plea Thursday. He was sentenced to 30 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections...
KOKI FOX 23
More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
KOKI FOX 23
Man, woman found dead in Turley identified
TURLEY, Okla. — A man and a woman were found dead in Turley Thursday night in what the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a “double murder.”. TCSO said a woman found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins in a building behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near Highway 75 around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
KOKI FOX 23
Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings
TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
Comments / 0