TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second person has died after a crash that closed westbound lanes of Interstate-10 between Wilmot Road and Kolb Road Saturday morning, Jan. 7. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, one person died at the scene and another died later at a hospital. Three other people were taken to the hospital. DPS said it was a single-vehicle crash.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO