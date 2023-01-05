Read full article on original website
PCSD: Arrest in wreck that killed woman known as 'Umbrella Lady'
Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman in connection with the hit-and-run wreck that killed 63-year-old Lydia Reis, who was known as "Umbrella Lady."
Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained
TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
KOLD-TV
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley Police Department removed dozens of impaired drivers in December
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Oro Valley Police Department officers removed 50 impaired drivers from the roads of Oro Valley in the month of December. OVPD stresses the importance of planning ahead. “Please pre-plan a safe ride home if you choose to drink. We all want...
KOLD-TV
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Second person dies after I-10 crash Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second person has died after a crash that closed westbound lanes of Interstate-10 between Wilmot Road and Kolb Road Saturday morning, Jan. 7. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, one person died at the scene and another died later at a hospital. Three other people were taken to the hospital. DPS said it was a single-vehicle crash.
kyma.com
Fmr. Congresswoman Giffords releases statement on Tucson shooting 12 years later
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords released a statement following the 12th anniversary of the Tucson shooting. During a "Congress on Your Corner" event, a gunman shot Giffords and 18 others at a Tucson Safeway store. As a result, six people had died while 12 others sustained injuries, including Giffords.
KOLD-TV
Pima County deputies investigating string of robberies last year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are working to identify the suspect in a string of robberies that took place last October. Authorities say they were sent around 9 p.m. Oct. 26, to the Chase Bank at East River Road and North Campbell Avenue after an armed suspect approached a victim after they had used an ATM and demanded money.
Remembering Jan. 8 shooting in Tucson
On January 8, 2011, six people died and 13 were injured after a mass shooting in Tucson. On the 12th anniversary, Arizona leaders are remembering one of the darkest days in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Woman struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a pedestrian near Oracle and Ina on Thursday, Jan. 5. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the woman is known in the area...
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s “Umbrella Lady” passes away, suspect arrest in connection with hit-and-run crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash that left Tucson’s “Umbrella Lady” dead. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. The...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on West Ina Road Thursday, Jan. 5. Deputies have closed eastbound Ina Road between North La Oesta Avenue and North Oracle Road because of the crash near North Giaconda Way. The...
KOLD-TV
I-10 between Wilmot Road and Kolb Road closed due to fatal crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Department of Public Safety one person is dead and four other people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at milepost 270 near Wilmot Road, according to the Arizona...
Tucson woman finds her dog in the mouth of a coyote
Debra Simpson let her dog out for less than a minute, but ran out after hearing a sound she would never forget.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Rent Report: January 2023
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 9, 2023 -- Apartment List reports that currently, the overall median rent in the city stands at $1,242, roughly the same as last month. Prices remain up 5.9% year-over-year. Read on to learn more about what’s been happening in the Tucson rental market and how it compares to trends throughout the nation as a whole.
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KOLD-TV
Car crashes into building near Ina, Thornydale
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building near Ina and Thornydale Roads on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5. According to Northwest firefighters, the person who was injured was taken to a nearby hospital. This is a developing story. Check back for...
KOLD-TV
Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 3, in connection with a fatal shooting in Tucson last year. Damien Esquire Hall, 32, received an 18-year sentence with less than a year of credit for time served. On Nov. 29, Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter for...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in crash near Grant, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash near Grant and Craycroft in Tucson late Wednesday, Jan. 4, city police said. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Daniel Xavier Berjac, 48, was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. The TPD said...
KOLD-TV
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
