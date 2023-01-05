Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Here are 20 projects that will bring change to different corners of Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Record inflation, continued supply chain issues and the specter of a recession have slowed the pace of new development in Greater Cincinnati. But the region still has plenty of projects that will reshape the Tri-State. The Business Courier identified dozens of projects that will alter...
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Middletown superintendent resigns after more than 5 years
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown City School District Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr., announced his resignation Monday night. Styles’ last day will be Feb. 28. He will then take on a new role as a Partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative. “It has truly been an honor to be part of the...
Doctor treating Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin a University of Dayton graduate
DAYTON — Dr. William A. Knight IV, MD, a University of Dayton graduate, is one of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Knight graduated class of 1999 from University of Dayton with a bachelor’s in biology and psychology, a spokesperson for...
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
Teresa Theetge makes history as new Cincinnati chief of police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge was formally sworn in during Monday evening at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Manager Sheryl Long were in attendance. Theetge is the first woman in the history of the Cincinnati Police Department to be named police chief. She’s...
American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week
HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
Fairfield residents frustrated with rash of wild coyote attacks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coyote attacks in Fairfield prompted City Council to invite a wildlife supervisor to a council meeting Monday night. It was a packed house. Residents crammed into the council chambers to hear from the Brett Beatty, wildlife management supervisor with the Ohio Department of Natural Resource. “You want...
Cherry Hill subdivision residents, Erlanger council tackle problem of semi-trucks in subdivision
Late last year Erlanger City Council decided to form a task force committee to tackle the problem of tractor trailer semi-trucks which are being directed to go through the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger to get to the Erlanger Commerce Center. The task force met in October to review the...
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
A proposed tax by the village of Harveysburg on tickets to the Ohio Renaissance Festival is causing festival owners to consider detaching the festival property from the village.
Multiple people detained in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police have detained multiple people after a reported car chase in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning. Boone County dispatch told WLWT that there was a chase that started in Ft. Wright and ended in Erlanger, where police took people into custody. It is unknown at this time how or if those two incidents are related.
Popular Cincinnati restaurant to close for more than a month for undisclosed movie shoot
A staple Cincinnati restaurant is temporarily closing for a high-profile movie shoot. Arnold’s Bar and Grill announced via social media Friday that it is shutting down from Jan. 16 to Feb. 21 for the shoot. The restaurant couldn’t specify what movie was shooting at the location, but the post...
Damar Hamlin gives back to UC Trauma Center
CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin is working to give back to first responders and the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center staff. On Sunday, Hamlin tweeted out promoting a t-shirt with the quote “Did We Win?” on the front of the shirt. According to the tweet, proceeds of the...
New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
Turkeys aplenty at Tewes Farm, where the family-owned Erlanger enterprise has flourished for 80 years
First – it’s Tewes – pronounced like Louis with a T. And that came from the President of Tewes Poultry Farm – Dan Tewes. “But,” he quickly added, “we’ve been called a lot worse.”. Not this week. Tewes Farm on Crescent Springs Pike,...
Brent Spence Bridge plan brings new possibilities for West End
COVINGTON, Ky. — New ideas are in the mix a day after President Joe Biden came to Covington to talk about his infrastructure plan and the Brent Spence Bridge. The plan brings $1.6 billion to the bridge project that will build a companion bridge to the Brent Spence just west of the current span.
Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 2900 block Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
