ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Middletown superintendent resigns after more than 5 years

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown City School District Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr., announced his resignation Monday night. Styles’ last day will be Feb. 28. He will then take on a new role as a Partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative. “It has truly been an honor to be part of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Teresa Theetge makes history as new Cincinnati chief of police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge was formally sworn in during Monday evening at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Manager Sheryl Long were in attendance. Theetge is the first woman in the history of the Cincinnati Police Department to be named police chief. She’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week

HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fairfield residents frustrated with rash of wild coyote attacks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coyote attacks in Fairfield prompted City Council to invite a wildlife supervisor to a council meeting Monday night. It was a packed house. Residents crammed into the council chambers to hear from the Brett Beatty, wildlife management supervisor with the Ohio Department of Natural Resource. “You want...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple people detained in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning

ERLANGER, Ky. — Police have detained multiple people after a reported car chase in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning. Boone County dispatch told WLWT that there was a chase that started in Ft. Wright and ended in Erlanger, where police took people into custody. It is unknown at this time how or if those two incidents are related.
ERLANGER, KY
WHIO Dayton

Damar Hamlin gives back to UC Trauma Center

CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin is working to give back to first responders and the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center staff. On Sunday, Hamlin tweeted out promoting a t-shirt with the quote “Did We Win?” on the front of the shirt. According to the tweet, proceeds of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Brent Spence Bridge plan brings new possibilities for West End

COVINGTON, Ky. — New ideas are in the mix a day after President Joe Biden came to Covington to talk about his infrastructure plan and the Brent Spence Bridge. The plan brings $1.6 billion to the bridge project that will build a companion bridge to the Brent Spence just west of the current span.
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy