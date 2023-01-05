ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville mother fighting to get disabled daughter needed care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a severely disabled young adult is fighting to have overnight nursing care, by an RN, for her daughter. However, TennCare says a registered nurse is “not medically necessary,” and that an aide and other home care services are adequate. Six years ago, Sadia Jallow battled TennCare over a […]
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville now closed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville served its last pint Sunday morning as the staff said their goodbyes. The Pub announced its closing early Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page. A few months ago, the building received new ownership and was looking to take a "different...
East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than two years, Pordnijiah Davis and her family have lived at The Dandridge in East Tennessee, but she says the water has stopped working numerous times. “It happens probably five times a month, no notice, you just wake up one day and you ain’t...
Oak Ridge trading card store looking for answers after break-in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A store in Oak Ridge is looking for answers after a suspect stole a unique product. Turn 1 Gaming owner, Stephen Hirst, said someone broke the glass of his shop’s door in the middle of the night before shattering the glass of a display case and making out with thousands of dollars worth of Magic: The Gathering cards.
You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There

If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing

MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
Knoxville police arrest man wanted for attempted first-degree murder

Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and brain skills by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. New Tazewell father, girlfriend charged with death of 3-year-old boy. Updated: 6...
Roane Co. boy writes letters to inmates

An 11-year-old boy, Preston Wells, diagnosed with cancer is finding comfort in helping others. During the holiday season, he wanted to give back to inmates in jail.

