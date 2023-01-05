Read full article on original website
East TN Children's Hospital hosting classes for teens about safe babysitting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Children's Hospital is taking a step to make sure more people know how to care for young children safely. They are hosting classes for students between 11 years old and 14 years old where they will learn about babysitting techniques. The Safe Sitters...
Knoxville mother fighting to get disabled daughter needed care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a severely disabled young adult is fighting to have overnight nursing care, by an RN, for her daughter. However, TennCare says a registered nurse is “not medically necessary,” and that an aide and other home care services are adequate. Six years ago, Sadia Jallow battled TennCare over a […]
KCSO: Two inmates walked off job site in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two inmates walked off a work release job site located in the 700 block of Henley Street Monday afternoon, just before 5 p.m. They said one person was Ray Boone, a 27-year-old man who they said is around 5'10" tall...
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
Records show Knoxville College could be option for new Greyhound bus stop
Greyhound moved three times in 2022. Its newest spot has "triggered a fresh wave of questions – and frustration – from the public and elected officials."
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced a group of hunters found the skeletal remains of a man who was reported missing back in September 2021. The Knox County Regional Forensic Center identified the man as Dylan LaFollette, 25. His mother and sister told...
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
9 people displaced after apartment fire in North Knoxville
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department.
Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville now closed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville served its last pint Sunday morning as the staff said their goodbyes. The Pub announced its closing early Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page. A few months ago, the building received new ownership and was looking to take a "different...
Animal control officers, community members concerned about YWAC adopting dogs with aggressive behaviors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In emails between the Knox County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division and the Knox County District Attorney General's office, animal control officers had concerns about Young-Williams Animal Center adopting animals with behavioral issues. Animal control officers wrote about one case, where an animal was deemed a...
KPD searching for suspects they say burglarized vehicles parked for graveside service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for four suspects who they said burglarized several vehicles while they were parked for a graveside service on Dec. 30, 2022. They said the vehicles were parked at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue, in West Knoxville. They...
YMCA opens up new center in Knoxville
The YMCA of East Knoxville cut the ribbon on its newest location. The new center was made in partnership with Tennova Healthcare and the YMCA.
East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than two years, Pordnijiah Davis and her family have lived at The Dandridge in East Tennessee, but she says the water has stopped working numerous times. “It happens probably five times a month, no notice, you just wake up one day and you ain’t...
16 years since Christian-Newsom murders
Today marks 16 years since the kidnapping and murders of a young Knoxville couple. Channon Christian and Chris Newsom were out on a date when a group carjacked them.
Oak Ridge trading card store looking for answers after break-in
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A store in Oak Ridge is looking for answers after a suspect stole a unique product. Turn 1 Gaming owner, Stephen Hirst, said someone broke the glass of his shop’s door in the middle of the night before shattering the glass of a display case and making out with thousands of dollars worth of Magic: The Gathering cards.
You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There
If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing
MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
Knoxville police arrest man wanted for attempted first-degree murder
Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and brain skills by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. New Tazewell father, girlfriend charged with death of 3-year-old boy. Updated: 6...
Roane Co. boy writes letters to inmates
An 11-year-old boy, Preston Wells, diagnosed with cancer is finding comfort in helping others. During the holiday season, he wanted to give back to inmates in jail.
