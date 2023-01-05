Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Jones County selects DYW for 2023
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Paris Kate Morgan knows for certain that the little things matter. That was part of her strategy when she beat cancer, and it was part of the platform that Morgan used to earn the Jones County Distinguished Young Woman title Saturday night. “I just know...
WDAM-TV
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Sheriff Charlie Sims says the number of offenses decreased compared to 2021. Hub City selected as site for 2023 Dixie Youth World Series. The City of Hattiesburg hit a grand slam Monday morning with the announcement of being selected as a site for the 2023 Dixie Youth baseball World Series.
WDAM-TV
Purvis High School Debate Team heading to Harvard
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Harvard’s halls will soon welcome the Purvis High School Speech and Debate Team as they prepare to compete in the prestigious competition on Feb. 18 - 19. “For a lot of these students, this will be the first time they’ve ever flown and have a...
Arizona fugitive arrested in Mississippi
An Arizona fugitive was taken into custody in Mississippi. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, took into custody 52-year-old Douglas Brown. Brown was wanted in Arizona for a parole violation concerning multiple counts of aggravated assault. Brown was...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Main Street gears up for 2023
WDAM-TV
2023 rodeo circuit starts in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Ropin’ and ridin’, buckin’ and broncin’ gathered under the Magnolia Center roof Saturday night as professional rodeo came to town. Contestants not only came from across the Pine Belt, but from different states as well to compete in the various events. The event...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg dance studio preparing for Sunday show
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the holidays are over, things are just getting started for one Hattiesburg dance studio. “Dance Art Dance” is preparing for its winter production Sunday, “The Stereo-cracker.”. This is the well-known “Nutcracker” production, but with a splash of cultural creativity. As...
WDAM-TV
First Saturday businesses and vendors are excited to see what 2023 holds
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First Saturday happens every month in downtown Hattiesburg, and Pine Belt residents are being encouraged to re-engage after getting out of the habit. “You know what?” Sugar Plums owner Melissa Parrish said. “I plan to just keep being creative and enjoy what I do.”
WDAM-TV
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Saturday with the capture of an Arizona fugitive. Douglas Brown, 52, was arrested on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested at a residence in...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office discusses crime stats for 2022
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has released its crime statistics for 2022, and Sheriff Charlie Sims said the number of offenses decreased compared to 2021. “That actually related to our statistics in the group A category, which is the murder rate, robbery, and felonious crimes,”...
WDAM-TV
Water supply issues lead to 2-hour fight in Forrest Co. housefire
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County home suffered significant damage after firefighters battled through water supply issues for almost two hours. The Rawls Spring and North Forrest Volunteer Fire Departments responded to reports of a structure fire on Oak Street in the Rawls Springs Community around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. They were on the scene within 9 minutes of receiving the dispatch call.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
WDAM-TV
300K visitors have $22 million impact during ‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The folks associated with the annual “Experience a Columbia Christmas” say it was a big boost to the Marion County-area economy. The Marion County Development Partnership says nearly 300,000 people visited Columbia during the series of holiday events, which ran from Nov. 19-Dec. 31.
WDAM-TV
Becoming CPR-certified can save someone’s life
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Need a reason to learn how to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation?. How about the possibility it could save someone’s life? And it’s cost-effective to gain the necessary skills. Hope Harper, a CPR-certified maternal child educator at Forrest General Hospital, said that CPR not only can...
WDAM-TV
Investigation opens on vandalized Columbia City Cemetery
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The grounds of the Columbia City Cemetery now have several toppled headstones. According to the Columbia Police Department, the damages were caused by vandalism on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officers sent out a community alert on the AtlasOne app the following day to ask anyone with information...
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
WDAM-TV
Man dies after Friday night crash in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision Friday night. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, emergency personnel responded to the accident at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road around 6 p.m. Emergency services discovered a 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon. According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident. Freeman said the bus had stopped at...
WDAM-TV
VFD says timing is key in emergency situations
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night, the Shady Grove Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle accident in Jones County. Shady Grove Chief David Houston said since the caller who made the report did not stay at the scene, it took them longer to locate the vehicle. They eventually found...
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
