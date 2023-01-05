Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
disneytips.com
The Disney Dining Plan Has Officially Been Replaced
If you visited Disney World before March 2020, you are probably familiar with the Disney Dining Plan (and how much it has been missed by fans over the last three years.) While this Disney vacation package add-on has remained “temporarily unavailable,” Disney has just confirmed that a new dining incentive has taken its place (at least for now, but more on that later.)
Disney World Has Good Price News for Theme Park Visitors
The general public first became used to the concept of surge pricing about a decade ago thanks to the rise of ride-share programs such as Lyft and Uber. Alternatively referred to as “dynamic pricing,” (arguably by companies that realize that “surge” has some unsavory connotations), the practice is supply and demand distilled down to its most potent form.
Gizmodo
The Best, Coolest, and Weirdest Gadgets at CES 2023
CES 2023 marked the annual tech expo’s triumphant return after it went virtual in 2021 and faced lackluster attention in 2022. The general vibe? Well, you know that feeling you get when you had three months to write an essay but only got it done the week it was due? Las Vegas was certainly packed this year, but despite having two smaller shows before this year’s CES, the major keynote’s big announcements this year were either niche, expected, or didn’t give much info away.
Elite Daily
International Delight Friends Coffee Creamer Review
In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we taste the new International Delight Friends-inspired Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha coffee creamer. If you’re a true Friends stan,...
disneyfoodblog.com
Room CHANGES Announced for Beach Club Resort in Disney World
2023 is going to be a BIG year of changes for Disney World!. We’ll have new additions at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, but we’re also getting some major updates at the hotels. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is getting a new Disney Vacation Club building, the BoardWalk is getting a bit of an overhaul, and now, another resort has been added to that list!
Gizmodo
This In-Car Karaoke Microphone Gives Strong Singing in the Shower Vibes
Though you’re likely to hear many odd sounds on the CES showfloor, the last I expected to hear was amateur sing-alongs. Singing Machine, a company that makes karaoke products, announced this week that it’s working with the entertainment company Stingray to turn cars into self-contained karaoke setups. You...
disneyfoodblog.com
100th Anniversary CROCS Just Dropped in Disney World — Get Them Before They Sell Out!
Although the official celebrations for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary won’t begin in Disneyland until January 27th, that won’t stop Disney World from getting ready!. Over the past month Disney released a variety of platinum-themed Disney100 merchandise. The items have now been unleashed on the parks,...
Gizmodo
Sci-Fi Master Ann Leckie Returns With Translation State
“The mystery of a missing translator sets three lives on a collision course that will have a ripple effect across the stars in this powerful new novel by award-winning author Ann Leckie,” reads the official release for Translation State. “Masterfully merging space adventure and mystery, and a poignant exploration about relationships and belonging, Translation State is a triumphant new standalone story set in Leckie’s celebrated Imperial Radch universe.” io9 has the cover and the first chapter to share today.
Gizmodo
The Most Precious Human Relics Left in Space
Being the space nerd that I am, I often imagine a museum filled with the most important objects ever sent to space. We couldn’t possibly build a place like this, but we can speculate as to which human artifacts deserve a place in our imaginary spaceflight museum. Most things...
Gizmodo
Astronauts Will Share a Painfully Cramped Space Aboard Future Lunar Space Station
Architects designing the living space for the upcoming lunar Gateway did their best to make it comfortable for astronauts, but technical constraints forced them to create a tiny, noisy corridor with no windows and barely enough room to stand upright. The European-built international habitat, or I-Hab, is meant to provide...
Gizmodo
This $500 'Rubik's Cube' Plays a Mind-Bending Version of Pac-Man (and More)
If you’re the kind of person who spins Rubik’s Cubes not to solve them, but just to feel the satisfying click-clack as you rotate their sides, then the WOWCube may be a more engaging way to fulfill your fidgety tendencies, as long as you’re willing to pay for it.
Gizmodo
Instagram Is Ditching the Shopping Tab
Instagram announced on Monday that it’s removing the Shop tab from its app, revealing a new navigation bar on the way. The change will come next month and will redirect the Reels tab (because everyone loves Reels!) to the bottom of the screen to replace the Shop tab in addition to the new post button, which will also move to the bottom of the screen.
Gizmodo
Bad Bunny Is Producing a Queer Netflix Sci-Fi Series With Bridgerton's Creator
The first Latine and queer-led book to hit #1 on the New York Times Bestsellers list for YA is getting a Netflix series brought to you by music superstar Bad Bunny and Chris Van Dusen (the creator of Bridgerton). Deadline broke the news that global music icon and now producer...
disneyfoodblog.com
Pandora Releases Disney 100th Anniversary Collection Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some new 100th anniversary merchandise perfect for wearing to a casual dinner at one of your favorite counter service locations. Now, Pandora Jewelry has come out...
disneytips.com
Tips for Planning Outfits to Wear at Walt Disney World
Every stage of planning a vacation in the Walt Disney World Resort is exciting. Planning when to visit, booking flights or organizing transport, making hotel reservations, buying your theme park tickets, securing Park reservations, and making advance dining reservations are all parts of the exciting process. Before you know it, your Disney vacation feels real, and you must consider packing.
Comments / 0