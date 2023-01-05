ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT right to counsel program for tenants likely saved state millions, report says

By Ginny Monk
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JzYN_0k4xUZnA00

By preventing evictions or helping tenants obtain additional time to find new housing, Connecticut likely saved between $5.8 and $6.3 million in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Connecticut ranked among best states to raise a family in 2023: report

(WTNH) – A new report released by WalletHub revealed that Connecticut is one of the best states to raise a family in 2023. Families choose to move to different states for better schools, financial challenges or the desire to change settings. WalletHub compared the 50 states across key indicators of family-friendliness. The data looked at […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Push for More Affordable Housing Continues

Balanced budgets have helped pay down long-term debt in the state. Big feathers in the caps of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. As the legislative session gets underway, Connecticut's budget is in such good shape that they're actually talking about getting some money back to taxpayers. NBC...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
CONNECTICUT STATE
mainepublic.org

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

$100,000 Cash5 Prize Won in CT for Third Time This Month

Someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut won $100,000 Sunday. This was the third time this month someone in the state has won $100,000 on Cash5. The winning Cash5 numbers Sunday were 3-10-11-30-33. The Cash5 drawings happen nightly around 10:29 p.m. Wagering closes at 10:20 p.m. and reopens at 10:46 p.m.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy