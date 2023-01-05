CT right to counsel program for tenants likely saved state millions, report says

Related
Lamont commits to fully implementing Connecticut’s ‘clean slate’ law in 2023
About 44,000 people with marijuana-related misdemeanors have begun getting their records expunged as part of clean slate’s implementation.
Connecticut ranked among best states to raise a family in 2023: report
(WTNH) – A new report released by WalletHub revealed that Connecticut is one of the best states to raise a family in 2023. Families choose to move to different states for better schools, financial challenges or the desire to change settings. WalletHub compared the 50 states across key indicators of family-friendliness. The data looked at […]
wiltonbulletin.com
CT essential workers to receive 'hero pay' bonuses starting early February
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut workers eligible for 'hero pay' bonuses should expect to receive those payments starting in early February, an official from the office of state Comptroller Sean Scanlon said. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program was created to provide up to...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Push for More Affordable Housing Continues
Balanced budgets have helped pay down long-term debt in the state. Big feathers in the caps of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. As the legislative session gets underway, Connecticut's budget is in such good shape that they're actually talking about getting some money back to taxpayers. NBC...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Reading Between the Lines of the State of the State Address
State of the State addresses are often filled with high hopes and great one-liners, and very few specifics. So what can we gather from Gov. Ned Lamont's remarks this week as he enters his second term?. NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Connecticut Mirror co-founder and veteran state capitol reporter...
Addressing winter homelessness in Connecticut
Making sure people don't end up on the streets starts with offering support like a fully staffed housing hotline and adequate shelter space.
wiltonbulletin.com
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
mainepublic.org
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
californiaexaminer.net
A Woman Was Sentenced To Three Years In State Prison For Collecting $400,000 Through Gofundme Scam
A New Jersey woman who participated in defrauding GoFundMe contributors out of more than $400,000 by claiming to be collecting funds for a homeless man has been given a three-year prison sentence. According to a news release from the Burlington County Prosecutor on Friday, Katelyn McClure, 32, is presently serving...
Tech advances leaving many in CT locked out of jobs and economy
In order to adapt to the new economy, new internet users need computers, instruction and support. In CT, libraries are part of the solution.
Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike
Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject an “excessive and unwarranted” request by Eversource-owned Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27 percent over three years. The post Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
As 2024 election looms, state legislatures consider voting changes
Lawmakers in Connecticut, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas plan to implement changes in voting laws.
Branford dispensary changes name to ‘Rise’ ahead of recreational cannabis sale
Conn. (WTNH) — Starting next Tuesday, adults will be able to buy recreational cannabis legally in Connecticut. Bluepoint Wellness in Branford already supplies medical patients with cannabis. On Tuesday, it will change its name to Rise, and it will be open to everyone 21 and older. “We have an incredible team here that’s going to […]
darientimes.com
There is optimism about CT malls' prospects in 2023: 'The U.S. customer is resilient'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In recent years, the end of the holiday season at malls in Connecticut has often been an ominous occasion — a point at which many retailers have cut their losses and shuttered their stores. This year, the outlook...
Attorney Norm Pattis asks judge to put law license suspension on hold
In his file to put the suspension on hold, Pattis says he's critical to appealing Jones' $1.4 billion Sandy Hook verdict.
Lamont promises tax cut, opportunities and growth, details to come
Gov. Ned Lamont opened his second term Wednesday by pronouncing an end to Connecticut’s chronic fiscal crisis.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Recreational marijuana sales begin this week
(WTNH) – This is the week of recreational cannabis sales beginning in Connecticut. We got a look inside the biggest grow facility in Connecticut, which is shifting gears and ramping up production to cater to a whole new marijuana market. Watch the video above for the full segment.
NBC Connecticut
$100,000 Cash5 Prize Won in CT for Third Time This Month
Someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut won $100,000 Sunday. This was the third time this month someone in the state has won $100,000 on Cash5. The winning Cash5 numbers Sunday were 3-10-11-30-33. The Cash5 drawings happen nightly around 10:29 p.m. Wagering closes at 10:20 p.m. and reopens at 10:46 p.m.
PODCAST: CT Baby Bonds program may fail due to lack of support from Lamont
CT Mirror's Katy Golvala talks about her article, written with Ginny Monk, that details how Connecticut's Baby Bonds program was stalled.
Connecticut Mirror
Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.http://ctmirror.org/
Comments / 0