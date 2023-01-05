Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond's list of store closings
Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed it may not be able to survive as challenges mount for the home retailer. The company's stock lost about 90% of its value over the past year.
American Airlines drops 3 cities from service, blaming pilot shortage, 'soft demand'
American Airlines has announced the cancellation of flight routes to three more airports inside the US amid 'soft demand' and the ongoing pilot shortage.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Company threatened to fine low-wage workers $100,000 if they left for a competitor, feds say
Federal regulators are taking aim at companies that make workers promise not to take jobs elsewhere as a condition of employment. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced settlements with three companies that made workers sign noncompete agreements, in which they promised not to work for competitors for a period of time after leaving their jobs. It is the first time that the FTC has taken legal action on noncompetes — restrictions that have grown increasingly popular with employers in recent years and that tend to lower workers' wages by reducing their options.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
Your employer shouldn’t be allowed to stop you working for its rivals, FTC argues in a Biden-backed bid to end noncompete clauses
The FTC wants to ban employers from putting noncompete clauses in workers’ contracts. Regulators said Thursday that they want to make it illegal for American employers to put noncompete clauses into employment contracts—a proposal that businesses slammed as “blatantly unlawful.”. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)—which regulates and...
U.S. forces glass, security companies to drop noncompete clauses for workers
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Under pressure from the Biden administration, two glass container makers and a security company have agreed to drop noncompete requirements which limited where employees could work if they left their jobs.
Biden administration weighs nationwide ban on gas stoves: report
Millions of Americans may soon be entering “not stove season.“ The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday. “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Reports by groups including the American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB funding
More than three dozen attorneys general from red and blue states on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to agree to decide the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Board’s (CFPB) funding structure. The separate coalitions of Republican and Democratic state AGs urged the court to take up the case for sharply contrasting reasons. Led by…
Cult-favorite Crumbl Cookies franchisees slapped with nearly $60,000 in fines for violating child labor laws in 6 states
Child labor violations were up 37% in 2022, the Department of Labor said, and Chick-fil-A and McDonald's were recently fined for similar infractions.
Biden administration seeks to rescind Trump-era ‘conscience’ protections for health workers
The Biden administration is proposing to largely undo a Trump-era rule that boosted the rights of medical workers to refuse to perform abortions or other services that conflicted with their religious or moral beliefs. In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services said its proposal would “restore the longstanding process for the handling…
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Mobilizing National Guard
Florida leadership can’t stand the current immigration system. They will attempt to persuade a U.S. district judge that the Biden administration is breaking federal law by implementing practices resulting in the release of unauthorized immigrants into the country.
Defense One
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe is real estate company employee who commuted to DC
Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother who vanished on New Year’s Day after leaving her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, works in real estate. She commuted to a job in Washington, D.C.
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"
A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
