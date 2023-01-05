Read full article on original website
ant63
3d ago
No doubt the lawless offspring of some single unmarried uneducated mothers with multiple children by multiple baby daddy’s. And they want to force decent hard working taxpayers to live amongst these degenerates.. please
Reply(3)
11
Maryland Patriot
3d ago
But the idiot politicians want to restrict the right of the law abiding to carry in MoCo. with vermin like this running around. 🙄
Reply(1)
7
brozak174
3d ago
When you can give the location of the carjacking, the carjackers vehicle but not a description of the perpetrator, it is time to call BS on this type of reporting. The public needs to know the full story for their own safety.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Related
fox5dc.com
Bandits rob Brink's employee at gunpoint in Hyattsville
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The bandits who robbed an armored truck at a bank in Hyattsville Monday afternoon are still on the loose. Hyattsville police said two men approached a Brink's employee as he was taking cash out of an ATM at a Truist bank on East-West Highway. The...
Armored Truck Driver Robbed By BMW-Riding Armed Suspects Outside Hyattsville Bank, Police Say
Two gun-wielding men are at large after using their weapons to rob an ATM and Brinks truck driver on Monday, Jan. 9 in Hyattsville. Members of the Hyattsville Police Department were called to investigate a reported armed robbery of a Brinks armored truck at Truist Bank in the 3400 block of East-West Highway, according to officials.
restonnow.com
Reston teen arrested and charged in connection to Sterling shooting
A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with a June 11 shooting of three people in Sterling. Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, was arrested at a home in Reston on Thursday (Jan. 5), according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with three counts of...
fox5dc.com
DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered
WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
WTOP
Suspect arrested in 2019 DC murder case
D.C. police arrested a Prince George’s County, Maryland, man in connection to a 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast D.C. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, was charged with first degree murder while armed with an unlicensed firearm in the death of 16-year-old Steffen Brathwaite. On Sept. 10, 2019,...
WJLA
Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 44-year-old Maryland man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2021 was arrested last month in Florida, the Prince George's County Police Department says. On Dec. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court and found 51-year-old Kimberly Page of...
D.C. Police Yet to Charge, Release Name of Teen Karon Blake’s Alleged Killer
Karon Blake, a 13-year-old student who many describe as a lighthearted, charismatic being with a love for fashion, was killed during the early morning hours of Saturday, when a District resident allegedly shot him. The post D.C. Police Yet to Charge, Release Name of Teen Karon Blake’s Alleged Killer appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Vandals break stained-glass window at Takoma Park church
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities are searching for the person who threw rocks at and broke a stained-glass window at a church in Takoma Park. Police say they responded to the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a vandalism report and found windows at the Bright Light Baptist Church broken.
californiaexaminer.net
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
fox5dc.com
20-year-old man killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station: police
WASHINGTON - A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C.'s busy Navy Yard neighborhood on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Half Street, not far from Nationals Park. Once there, officers discovered a man...
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
fox5dc.com
Questions remain after man shoots teen breaking into cars in Northeast
The calls for transparency are growing two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from the Brookland neighborhood with more info. on the matter.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Officers find stolen handgun in teenager's book bag during traffic stop
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police confiscated a stolen revolver from a teenager during a traffic stop Sunday morning. Anne Arundel County police said officers stopped a vehicle for a registration violation around 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of Post 40 Road and Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. While...
fox5dc.com
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
fox5dc.com
Suitland man arrested for deadly 2019 shooting of 16-year-old in DC
WASHINGTON - A 22-year-old Prince George's County man is charged with shooting and killing a teenager in Southeast D.C. in 2019, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said in the early morning hour of September 10, 2019, officers responded to the sounds of gunfire in the 3000 block of 24th Place.
Police: Juvenile shot, killed in Northeast DC identified
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for answers after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, just before 4 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a juvenile boy was found shot and suffering from injuries.
Suspects wanted for stealing woman's car at gunpoint in Bethesda, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two men allegedly involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda, Maryland Thursday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance photos of the suspect's car in hopes of identifying the men. Around 12:11 a.m., officers responded to...
MPD: Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station identified
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department opened a homicide investigation Saturday night after a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. near the Navy Yard Metro Station. Around 8 p.m., officers from the First District responded to the area of Half and M Streets, Southeast for the report of a shooting.
NBC Washington
Calvert County Deputy Injured by Gunfire Welcomed Home From Hospital
The Calvert County deputy seriously hurt by gunfire during a chase last month was released from the hospital and welcomed home on Saturday. Deputy James Flynt was shot on Dec. 17th during an attempted traffic stop in the Yellow Bank area in Dunkirk. Two suspects fled the traffic stop, leading deputies on a chase down Route 4, according to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 19