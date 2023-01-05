ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

ant63
3d ago

No doubt the lawless offspring of some single unmarried uneducated mothers with multiple children by multiple baby daddy’s. And they want to force decent hard working taxpayers to live amongst these degenerates.. please

Maryland Patriot
3d ago

But the idiot politicians want to restrict the right of the law abiding to carry in MoCo. with vermin like this running around. 🙄

default-avatar
brozak174
3d ago

When you can give the location of the carjacking, the carjackers vehicle but not a description of the perpetrator, it is time to call BS on this type of reporting. The public needs to know the full story for their own safety.

fox5dc.com

Bandits rob Brink's employee at gunpoint in Hyattsville

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The bandits who robbed an armored truck at a bank in Hyattsville Monday afternoon are still on the loose. Hyattsville police said two men approached a Brink's employee as he was taking cash out of an ATM at a Truist bank on East-West Highway. The...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
restonnow.com

Reston teen arrested and charged in connection to Sterling shooting

A Reston man has been arrested and charged in connection with a June 11 shooting of three people in Sterling. Isaias Lainez-Alvarado, 19, was arrested at a home in Reston on Thursday (Jan. 5), according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with three counts of...
STERLING, VA
fox5dc.com

DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered

WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Suspect arrested in 2019 DC murder case

D.C. police arrested a Prince George’s County, Maryland, man in connection to a 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast D.C. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, was charged with first degree murder while armed with an unlicensed firearm in the death of 16-year-old Steffen Brathwaite. On Sept. 10, 2019,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Vandals break stained-glass window at Takoma Park church

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities are searching for the person who threw rocks at and broke a stained-glass window at a church in Takoma Park. Police say they responded to the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a vandalism report and found windows at the Bright Light Baptist Church broken.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
californiaexaminer.net

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

20-year-old man killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station: police

WASHINGTON - A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C.'s busy Navy Yard neighborhood on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Half Street, not far from Nationals Park. Once there, officers discovered a man...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable

WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Suitland man arrested for deadly 2019 shooting of 16-year-old in DC

WASHINGTON - A 22-year-old Prince George's County man is charged with shooting and killing a teenager in Southeast D.C. in 2019, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said in the early morning hour of September 10, 2019, officers responded to the sounds of gunfire in the 3000 block of 24th Place.
SUITLAND, MD
WUSA9

Police: Juvenile shot, killed in Northeast DC identified

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for answers after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, just before 4 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a juvenile boy was found shot and suffering from injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Calvert County Deputy Injured by Gunfire Welcomed Home From Hospital

The Calvert County deputy seriously hurt by gunfire during a chase last month was released from the hospital and welcomed home on Saturday. Deputy James Flynt was shot on Dec. 17th during an attempted traffic stop in the Yellow Bank area in Dunkirk. Two suspects fled the traffic stop, leading deputies on a chase down Route 4, according to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

