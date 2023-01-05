ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man pleads guilty in fatal East St. Louis bank robbery

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

EAST ST. LOUIS. Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in connection with a 2021 holdup in East St. Louis in which a security guard was shot dead, prosecutors said Thursday.

Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court, prosecutors said.

Wearing masks, Quinn and Andrew R. Brinkley, 21 of St. Louis entered First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, and gave a teller a note saying they had a bomb, court records say.

After receiving money, the two men were running toward the door when guard Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois, tried to intercept them, but Quinn drew a semi-automatic handgun and shot Horn in the head, records say. The pair fled in a car and Horn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bank surveillance video quickly led to the identification of Brinkley as a suspect, records say, and the FBI arrested Brinkley and Quinn the next day at Brinkley’s home in St. Louis.

Agents recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, two marked bills from the robbery and clothing matching what the robbers wore, prosecutors said.

Brinkley pled guilty to bank robbery, prosecutors said. He’s scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by injection Feb. 7 for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe, 28, along with her 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, 6-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley, and 5-year-old son Tyrese Conley. All four were found shot inside their home in the St. Louis County town of Jennings in 2004. But on Friday, Taylor’s attorneys asked St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell for a new hearing. A spokesman for Bell said Monday that the request is being reviewed. A year-old provision in a Missouri law allows a prosecutor to file a motion asking for a hearing before a judge if there is new evidence of a wrongful conviction. Bell is a Democrat first elected in 2018. He created a Conviction and Incident Review Unit responsible for looking at, among other things, potential cases of wrongful convictions.
JENNINGS, MO
The Associated Press

Officials investigate death at Northern California jail

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the weekend death of an incarcerated person at a jail in the San Francisco Bay Area, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The person suffered a medical emergency Saturday shortly after being booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The victim died at a hospital about three hours later, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation into the death.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
The Associated Press

Ill. Senate OKs gun ban, House Democrats agree with changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate approved a ban on semiautomatic weapons Monday, hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to a second term and expressed disgust over shootings so frequent each “needs a title so you know which one we’re referring to.” The Senate plan differs slightly from the recent House-passed version, but despite initial objections from House Democrats, Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch joined Pritzker and Senate President Don Harmon in a statement confirming the House expected to approve the measure Tuesday and send it to Pritzker. Republicans, voting against the issue which was endorsed 34-20, predicted the law would be overturned in court as unconstitutional. “We’ve been dealing with gun violence in all fashions for far too long,” said Harmon, a Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Oak Park who sponsored the legislation. “We have many laws on the books, but in the end, the proliferation of high-powered weapons whose original basis was in military combat have no place in common commerce or on our streets.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Associated Press

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
613K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy