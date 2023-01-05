ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hillary Clinton joins Columbia University faculty as global affairs professor

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yx7aW_0k4xT5g400

NEW YORK — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join the faculty at Columbia University in New York as a professor of international affairs, the school announced Thursday.

Clinton, 75, who graduated from Yale Law School, will join Columbia as a professor of practice at the university’s School of International and Public Affairs and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, according to a news release.

The news was in a message to the community from Columbia President Lee C. Bollinger.

In addition to her role as Secretary of State, Clinton was a U.S. senator from New York and was first lady during the two terms of President Bill Clinton from 1993 to 2001. Clinton also ran two presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016, according to The Associated Press.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” Bollinger wrote.

“I am honored to join Columbia University, and the School of International and Public Affairs and Columbia World Projects,” Hillary Clinton said in a statement. “Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me. I look forward to contributing to these efforts.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

cind119
4d ago

Plus, as the University stated, " If any rival colleges give us trouble, we now have access to a person that specializes in arranging " suicides".

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Fans celebrate Hillary Clinton as she becomes professor and presidential fellow at Columbia University

Fans are congratulating Hillary Clinton on her two new jobs at Columbia University.The 75-year-old former US Secretary of State will be a professor of the School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects (CWP), as announced in a message to the university’s community from President Lee C Bollinger.In a statement, the politician expressed how excited she was for her new role and praised the school.“I am honoured to join Columbia University, and the School of International and Public Affairs and Columbia World Projects,” she said. “Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of...
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trump Attorney That's About To Take Over As A Law School Dean Gets Some Curious Support

Back in June, it was first revealed that High Point University — a private school in North Carolina affiliated with the United Methodist Church that plans on opening up a law school in 2024 — had selected Mark D. Martin as its law school dean. While he has some nifty quals on his CV — Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, Associate Judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals, dean and professor of law at Regent University School of Law — there was one glaring issue. Martin lent his… legal expertise to Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election.
HIGH POINT, NC
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
Hdogar

Why Did Richard Nixon Really Resign?

Richard Nixon's Resignation SpeechPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Richard Nixon, the 37th President of the United States, resigned from his position on August 1974. He is the first and only President up till now to resign from the presidency. Nixon came from the Republican Party, and so did the next President, who took over the office after him. After seeking the much prestige position, Nixon resigned due to a mere scandal. On August 8, 1947, Nixon gave a speech from his oval office in Washington, DC., ending his tenure as President. However, there was much more to the story than just a scandal. Let's unpack some of the reasons and the backstory behind Richard Nixon's resignation from the presidency.
WBTW News13

Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies

ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia appears to be wrapping up its work, but many questions remain. The investigation is one of several that could result in criminal charges against the former president as […]
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
30K+
Followers
33K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy