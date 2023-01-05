Read full article on original website
WJLA
Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 44-year-old Maryland man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2021 was arrested last month in Florida, the Prince George's County Police Department says. On Dec. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court and found 51-year-old Kimberly Page of...
Residents Demand Answers, Criminal Charges After Brookland Resident Fatally Shoots 13-Year-Old Boy
Days after a Brookland man fatally shot a 13-year-old who was allegedly tampering with cars in the neighborhood, residents and activists are still searching for answers. The 13-year-old, whom police identified as Karon Blake, died early Saturday morning after a man in the neighborhood emerged from his home and fatally shot the young teenager with a legally registered gun.
Husband of missing DC real estate executive appears in court, pleads not guilty to misleading investigation
QUINCY, Mass. (DC News Now) – The husband of a missing real estate executive who works in Washington, D.C. appeared in court in Masssachusetts Monday after police arrested him for obstructing their investigation into his wife’s disappearance. Ana Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year’s Day. Police arrested her husband, Brian Walshe, 46, on […]
WJLA
Suspect arrested following barricade near DC middle school, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man with an outstanding warrant was arrested near a D.C. middle school on Monday after a barricade situation, according to authorities. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers arrived at 17th Place and Q Street Southeast. The area is in the vicinity of Kramer Middle School. The...
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
dcnewsnow.com
Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George's County
Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George’s …. Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. FCPS to display proposed textbooks at...
fox5dc.com
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
dcnewsnow.com
Prince George's Co. looks into "next steps" for youth curfew
Leaders in Prince George's County are looking into the next steps for the youth curfew established last year. They're reviewing how to move forward in light of a recent increase of carjacking arrests involving youth. Prince George’s Co. looks into “next steps” for youth …. Leaders in...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Man Charged With Armed Drug Trafficking in Prince George’s County
Per the Prince George’s County Police Department: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gang Unit arrested a Silver Spring man for being in possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. The suspect is 29-year-old Raymond Jenkins. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers were patrolling the 4400 block of Wheeler Road. While in the area, officers observed Jenkins slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle and believed that he may have needed medical attention. Officers immediately conducted a welfare check. As officers conducted the welfare check, they could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, which prompted a search of the vehicle.
dcnewsnow.com
Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting
A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/teenager-walked-to-hospital-with-injuries-after-shooting/. Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting. A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/teenager-walked-to-hospital-with-injuries-after-shooting/. Woman Crossing Road Killed After Truck Hits Her in …. The Washington...
fox5dc.com
DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered
WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
One shot in Southwest Waterfront; 2 juveniles sought
WASHINGTON — One person was wounded in a shooting in Southwest Waterfront on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Police said a call came in at 7:12 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southwest, near O Street. When police arrived, the victim...
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Officers find stolen handgun in teenager's book bag during traffic stop
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police confiscated a stolen revolver from a teenager during a traffic stop Sunday morning. Anne Arundel County police said officers stopped a vehicle for a registration violation around 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of Post 40 Road and Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. While...
NBC Washington
Calvert County Deputy Injured by Gunfire Welcomed Home From Hospital
The Calvert County deputy seriously hurt by gunfire during a chase last month was released from the hospital and welcomed home on Saturday. Deputy James Flynt was shot on Dec. 17th during an attempted traffic stop in the Yellow Bank area in Dunkirk. Two suspects fled the traffic stop, leading deputies on a chase down Route 4, according to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
Police investigate armed robbery of ATM outside bank in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after masked men used guns to rob an ATM outside of a bank in Hyattsville, Monday afternoon. According to a series of tweets from the Hyattsville Police Department, a Brinks employee was working taking cash out of an ATM at the Truist Bank on East-West Highway.
Man Passes Out In Car Surrounded By $25K In Drugs, Police In Maryland Say
A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City
A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Detectives with the Greenbelt City Police Department are investigating the broad daylight assault and robbery of a 37-year-old woman. On Saturday, at around 9:08 am, Greenbelt City police officers were alerted to a robbery that took place at a bus stop in the 6000 block of Greenbelt Road. Police identified a 37-year-old woman who had been robbed as she was walking home from the bus stop. According to police, someone grabbed her purse from behind her and pushed her to the ground. “She described the suspect as a black male wearing a black jacket and a The post Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
