Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores Police investigate possible organized crime connection to jewelry store burglary

By Whitney Leibold
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It had just struck midnight and 2023 had just begun for residents in Gulf Shores, many of whom were enjoying the nearby fireworks, when someone heard and saw something on East 20th Avenue.

Gulf Shores Police Department, Detective Carl Wittstruck, said the eye witnesses helped their team.

“We received a report at the police department of an alarm that went off a jewelry store,” Wittstruck said.

Police allege that Ricardo Fabian Soto-Vargas and Sebastian Vilches broke into the store but didn’t stay there long.

Police said people nearby actually heard the alarms and saw the suspects driving away, towards Gulf Shores Parkway.

“Based on the information they provided, the officers were able to identify that vehicle and stop that vehicle,” Wittstruck said.

Gulf Shores Police reached out to other agencies and noticed there were similarities with other crimes across the United States.

“Working with them closely, we were able to determine that there may be some ties to an organized crime operating out of South America,” Wittstruck said.

Police worked with the Department of Homeland Security as well as Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to identify the suspects.

“Information that we received was they are from Chile, they are from South America,” Wittstruck said.

Soto-Vargas and Vilches are both charged with burglary 3rd degree, possession of burglary tools and possession of marijuana. Both are being held at Baldwin County Jail.

