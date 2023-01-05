ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Saline, TX

East Texas man arrested for online solicitation of minor

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUmTf_0k4xSRW600

GRAND SALINE, Texas ( KETK ) – An East Texas man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Four-wheeler theft under investigation by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

The Grand Saline Police Department began investigating this case on Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division Agents helped police and they said Marty McCormick, of Grand Saline, was a suspect.

Police obtained a warrant for McCormick on Tuesday, and he was arrested the same day. He was booked into the Van Zandt County Detention Center.

Authorities are still investigating the situation and McCormick could face other charges.

The Grand Saline Police Department also thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Van Police Department, the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office and the Van Zandt County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office for helping with this investigation.

Smith County deputies search for 2 men after chase

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Grand Saline police at 903-962-3145.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0k4xSRW600


Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering. Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.
TYLER, TX
ketr.org

Rate of new COVID cases in Hunt County rising, officials say

In Hunt County, local COVID-19 numbers are up. The Greenville Herald banner reports Hunt Regional Healthcare officials told the Banner that area clinics and the hospital are ready to handle the new COVID cases. The Banner reports Hunt County is averaging about 25 new COVID cases per day. David Alexander of the Hunt County Office of Emergency Management told the Herald Banner the actual numbers of cases are difficult to quantify. With home testing available, many people self-diagnose at home and don’t seek medical treatment unless their symptoms become severe or don’t resolve.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans thank authorities on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans showed support for authorities on Monday during Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In Palestine, Prosperity Bank provided a gift to officers to show their gratitude. Smith County also thanked the sheriff’s office, fire marshal’s office and the different constable’s offices. The Tyler Independent School District honored their officers for keeping […]
PALESTINE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Autospy Report On Ore City Man Found Dead

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has received the final autopsy report on an Ore City man reported missing who was later found dead. According to the autopsy, the death of 38-year-old William Chad Martin was accidental by way of drowning. The report also listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.
ORE CITY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Greenville Shooting Under Investigatioin

Greenville Police worked a shooting in the 3400 block of Templeton, and upon arrival, officers found a passenger in a white vehicle with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in an undisclosed condition. Police have not released any further information due to the ongoing investigation.
GREENVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police officer, veteran dies from cancer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department has announced that Officer Larry Solomon died from angiosarcoma cancer at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday morning Jan. 8. Solomon was a veteran of the U.S Marine Corp and served as police officer in Longview for eight years. He and his wife had two children. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse

A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Escaped inmate arrested after breaking into houses

An escaped inmate is back in custody in Tyler, Texas. Timothy Chappelle managed to break out of a van when he was being transported between two smith county jails. While on the run, he broke into two homes. Deputies then caught him and returned him to custody. Authorities say Chappelle...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cash Found At Super One

Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD Seeks Help Identifying Suspect In Hillcrest Drive Pickup And Trailer Theft

The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a Hillcrest Drive pickup and trailer theft Friday morning. The pickup reported stolen from the Grocery Supply Co. parking lot reported from Grocery Supply parking lot at 5:40 a.m. Jan. 6, 2023 was described as a a 2004 white Chevy Duramax with a “Mind if I smoke” sticker on the back, and a dent on the passenger door. Attached to the truck was a black 22 foot Temple Trailer. Several pieces of lawn equipment were on the trailer when it was take, including:
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy