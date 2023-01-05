Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Related
‘It’s coming’: Noose photo with threat sent to local RI official
The email comes just days after a white supremacist flyer was distributed in the town.
Prosecutors: Blood, knife found in home of missing Mass. woman
Her husband also allegedly bought hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the day after she disappeared, according to prosecutors.
iheart.com
Ct Highway Accident Claims Life Of Rhode Island Man
A 35-year-old Rhode Island man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Westbrook. Police say Ross Fielding was driving north on the highway early Saturday morning when his car went off the road and was launched airborne at exit 65. The vehicle overturned and came to...
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Investigators reportedly discovered blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the couple's home. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading a police...
Turnto10.com
'It could've been much, much worse,': Warwick woman recalls hit-and-run crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been a long few days for Warwick's Dawn Musitano after last's week terrifying moment on the road. Musitano was heading to pick up her mother around 11:30 on Friday morning when she says she was struck by a pickup truck in Warwick. "I was...
nrinow.news
Scam artist faces felony charge in North Smithfield after failing deliver $5K AC system
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Providence man who kept a supposed client waiting for installation of a $5,300 central air system since July is facing felony charges in North Smithfield. And court records show that for the suspect, it’s just one of several open cases across the state involving various...
Turnto10.com
Police provide extra presence at Cranston High School West as threat is investigated
(WJAR) — There was an increased police presence at Cranston High School West on Monday as a threat made on social media was investigated, according to the school’s principal. On Monday afternoon, the Cranston Police Department announced it has arrested an 11-year-old juvenile responsible for the threat and...
ABC6.com
Arrest made in Providence stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC 6 News that an arrest was made after a man was stabbed late last week. The stabbing happened outside the 7-Eleven store on Smith Street just after 5 a.m. Friday. Police said a man was stabbed in the stomach but is...
ABC6.com
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
ABC6.com
Car shot at with driver inside in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside over the weekend in Providence. The shooting happened on the corner of March and Suffolk streets Sunday night. Police said nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. This is a...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro police tape off street in response to unspecified incident
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro police taped off School Street after an incident on Saturday night. An NBC 10 News crew saw evidence markers being placed as police secured the scene at about 10 p.m. Neighbors said they heard gunfire followed by a screeching car. By the time they...
Turnto10.com
Police: Child sparked Woonsocket apartment fire with lighter
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police released new details regarding a fire that broke out at an apartment complex last month. The fire displaced 35 people on Dec. 8 from an apartment complex on Rockridge Drive. Police said investigation showed a 5-year-old sparked the fire with a lighter. Police said a...
ecori.org
1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery
A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
Providence police seize multiple guns, ammunition
Providence Police seized multiple guns and ammunition on Saturday.
whatsupnewp.com
Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island
Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
Turnto10.com
Husband of missing Cohasset woman remains in custody
COHASSET, Mass. (WJAR) — New details are emerging about the case of a missing woman in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Ana Walshe's husband Brian appeared before a judge Monday for allegedly lying to police and throwing off their investigation. Ana's last known location was her home on Chief Justice Highway in...
ABC6.com
Police investigate after car shot at in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside on the corner of March and Suffolk Streets in Providence Sunday night, police confirmed. Police say nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. Police taped off part of March Street...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops
The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
Turnto10.com
Beloved stuffed animal is returned to East Greenwich family after being lost
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich family's beloved stuffed animal is back home after being lost at a popular retail store. It was a quick trip for the McCaffrey family to LL Bean in Cranston a couple of days after Christmas. "Our son was holding one of these little Jelly...
Comments / 0