ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Ct Highway Accident Claims Life Of Rhode Island Man

A 35-year-old Rhode Island man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Westbrook. Police say Ross Fielding was driving north on the highway early Saturday morning when his car went off the road and was launched airborne at exit 65. The vehicle overturned and came to...
WESTBROOK, CT
ABC6.com

Arrest made in Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC 6 News that an arrest was made after a man was stabbed late last week. The stabbing happened outside the 7-Eleven store on Smith Street just after 5 a.m. Friday. Police said a man was stabbed in the stomach but is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Car shot at with driver inside in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside over the weekend in Providence. The shooting happened on the corner of March and Suffolk streets Sunday night. Police said nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. This is a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Attleboro police tape off street in response to unspecified incident

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro police taped off School Street after an incident on Saturday night. An NBC 10 News crew saw evidence markers being placed as police secured the scene at about 10 p.m. Neighbors said they heard gunfire followed by a screeching car. By the time they...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Child sparked Woonsocket apartment fire with lighter

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police released new details regarding a fire that broke out at an apartment complex last month. The fire displaced 35 people on Dec. 8 from an apartment complex on Rockridge Drive. Police said investigation showed a 5-year-old sparked the fire with a lighter. Police said a...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ecori.org

1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery

A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island

Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Husband of missing Cohasset woman remains in custody

COHASSET, Mass. (WJAR) — New details are emerging about the case of a missing woman in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Ana Walshe's husband Brian appeared before a judge Monday for allegedly lying to police and throwing off their investigation. Ana's last known location was her home on Chief Justice Highway in...
COHASSET, MA
ABC6.com

Police investigate after car shot at in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside on the corner of March and Suffolk Streets in Providence Sunday night, police confirmed. Police say nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. Police taped off part of March Street...
PROVIDENCE, RI
New York Post

Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops

The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy