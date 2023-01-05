Read full article on original website
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Russia's Sakhalin-1 Close to Full Oil Production after Exxon Exit
Russia has restored oil output at its Sakhalin-1 project after struggling with production following the exit of its previous operator Exxon Mobil Corp due to sanctions, an industry source said. Oil output from Russia's Sakhalin-1 project has recovered to 140,000-150,000 barrels per day (bpd), about 65% of the capacity and...
ONGC Books Another Shelf Drilling Jack-up for Mumbai High Drilling
Offshore drilling rig owner Shelf Drilling has signed a three-year contract for the Trident II jack-up rig with the Indian national oil company ONGC. The contract covers the operation of the Trident II rig in the Mumbai High area, off the coast of India. The rig will continue operations in...
