Man Charged In Beating Murder Of Bridgeport Man
After almost four years a Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a brutal beating murder of a Fairfield County man in front of a grocery store. Luis Hernandez, age 44, of Waterbury, was arrested by US Marshals on a warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged in the 2019 murder of Miguel Lopez, age 46, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.
Fairfield County Man Charged In Wilton Road Rage Incident
A Fairfield County man has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in which he lied to police about his identity because he was on probation. The fight took place in Wilton around 9:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to Wilton Police Lt. Gregg Phillipson, officers responded to...
Fairfield County Felon Busted With Gun, Drugs, Police Say
A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn last week, police said Monday. Authorities found Daniel Ryan, 30, with stab wounds to the neck and torso on the sidewalk in front of 131 Moore St. in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Ryan was taken to the […]
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Larceny
On 9-26-22, the Norwalk Police Department received an initial forgery complaint, which developed into a lengthy and detailed investigation by Detective Ribisl for larceny. Jennifer Hernandez had been employed as a caretaker for an elderly Norwalk resident for over ten (10) years, when the resident’s daughter discovered that her mother had been the victim of illegal withdrawals from her bank account, which had been overdrawn. Det. Ribisl determined that Hernandez had made over one hundred (100) illegal payments to her own credit card accounts using the victim’s account without authorization, totaling over $58,000.oo stolen from the elderly victim.Det. Ribisl applied for an arrest warrant which was granted for violation of Connecticut General Statute 53a-122, Larceny in the First Degree.
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2023-01-09@5:08pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian struck at Beechwood and Howard Avenue. No further updates.
darientimes.com
Feds: Waterbury bank robber who spent 13 months at large sentenced to a year behind bars for escape
A Waterbury man who left a halfway house a month before his sentence was up and then spent 13 months at large before he was apprehended was sentenced to a year in federal prison for his escape, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Victor Ramos, 41, was sentenced Friday to 12...
Man Punches Woman In Face Before Fleeing In Yorktown, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is facing charges after he hit a woman and fled in Northern Westchester, police said. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a reported assault at a home in Yorktown and found that a suspect had punched a woman in the face and injured her before leaving the residence, according to Yorktown Police.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Wet Head
#Milford CT–On January 1, 2023, officers were dispatched to an E. Broadway residence for a domestic dispute. The victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Ronald Jones. The argument escalated at which point Jones poured water over their head. Jones was charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was released on a promise to appear in court#Milford CT–On January 1, 2023, officers were dispatched to an E. Broadway residence for a domestic dispute. The victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Ronald Jones. The argument escalated at which point Jones poured water over their head. Jones was charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was released on a promise to appear in court#seymour.
Man Was Driving More Than 100 MPH In Fatal Monroe Crash: Police
A 22-year-old driver is accused of traveling more than 100 miles per hour just before a fatal collision, authorities said. Gabriel H. Woolson, of Williamstown, was charged Friday, Jan. 6 with death by auto and assault by auto in connection with the Dec. 14, 2022, crash, Monroe Township police said.
NBC Connecticut
New Britain Herald
New Britain teen set to face sentencing next month in connection with fatal crash
NEW BRITAIN -- A young city man is expected to face sentencing early next month in connection with a fatal crash in New Britain. Luis Pagan-Gonzalez, 18, remains held on $600,000 bond while he awaits sentencing. He is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Feb. 2, following an appearance on Thursday.
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
Holyoke Officer Beaten Bloody During Fight After Suspect Grabbed For His Gun
A Holyoke officer was seriously injured after he was attacked during what started out as a routine interaction and ended in a violent fight for his life. The officer and his partner were called to an apartment building at 72 Essex St. Thursday night around 9 p.m. because someone reported three men were smoking "illegal narcotics" in the hallway, authorities said. Officials didn't specify what drugs the men were alleged to have been enjoying.
Bridgeport man hit on head with hammer after refusing to give money: Police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was hit on the head with a hammer for refusing to give money in Bridgeport. On Thursday, a man was transported to BPT Hospital for a severe head injury. The man was alert and told police that an unknown party approached him […]
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
