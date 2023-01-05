ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Daily Voice

Man Charged In Beating Murder Of Bridgeport Man

After almost four years a Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a brutal beating murder of a Fairfield County man in front of a grocery store. Luis Hernandez, age 44, of Waterbury, was arrested by US Marshals on a warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged in the 2019 murder of Miguel Lopez, age 46, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

CT Man Found Shot Dead On Street

Police are investigating after a 41-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street.Charles Miller, of West Haven, was found around 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8 on Pond Lily Avenue in New Haven.Miller was found after New Haven Police responded to a Shotspotter alert to the area between …
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Charged In Wilton Road Rage Incident

A Fairfield County man has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in which he lied to police about his identity because he was on probation. The fight took place in Wilton around 9:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to Wilton Police Lt. Gregg Phillipson, officers responded to...
WILTON, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Felon Busted With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
STAMFORD, CT
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn last week, police said Monday. Authorities found Daniel Ryan, 30, with stab wounds to the neck and torso on the sidewalk in front of 131 Moore St. in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Ryan was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Larceny

On 9-26-22, the Norwalk Police Department received an initial forgery complaint, which developed into a lengthy and detailed investigation by Detective Ribisl for larceny. Jennifer Hernandez had been employed as a caretaker for an elderly Norwalk resident for over ten (10) years, when the resident’s daughter discovered that her mother had been the victim of illegal withdrawals from her bank account, which had been overdrawn. Det. Ribisl determined that Hernandez had made over one hundred (100) illegal payments to her own credit card accounts using the victim’s account without authorization, totaling over $58,000.oo stolen from the elderly victim.Det. Ribisl applied for an arrest warrant which was granted for violation of Connecticut General Statute 53a-122, Larceny in the First Degree.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Wet Head

#Milford CT–On January 1, 2023, officers were dispatched to an E. Broadway residence for a domestic dispute. The victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Ronald Jones. The argument escalated at which point Jones poured water over their head. Jones was charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was released on a promise to appear in court#Milford CT–On January 1, 2023, officers were dispatched to an E. Broadway residence for a domestic dispute. The victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Ronald Jones. The argument escalated at which point Jones poured water over their head. Jones was charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was released on a promise to appear in court#seymour.
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily

A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn

One person has died after a shooting at the New Haven Inn on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about someone shot at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. According to police, officers at the scene found 41-year-old Charles Miller,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Holyoke Officer Beaten Bloody During Fight After Suspect Grabbed For His Gun

A Holyoke officer was seriously injured after he was attacked during what started out as a routine interaction and ended in a violent fight for his life. The officer and his partner were called to an apartment building at 72 Essex St. Thursday night around 9 p.m. because someone reported three men were smoking "illegal narcotics" in the hallway, authorities said. Officials didn't specify what drugs the men were alleged to have been enjoying.
HOLYOKE, MA

