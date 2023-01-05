Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Visit the Quilted Cow in Branson
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Looking to pick up a new hobby? Kadee Brosseau is showing us around the Quilted Cow in Branson!
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Add another item to your bucket list with Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There might be an item missing on your bucket list. Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks is talking with Alyssa Kelly about their Bucket List Plus One program. For more information, visit: https://hospiceozarks.org.
KYTV
A crash damages the front of a building in downtown Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A business in downtown Springfield is cleaning up after a car hit the front of its building. The crash happened just after 7:00 Monday morning at the intersection of Campbell and Walnut Street. Police say an SUV going westbound on Walnut ran a red light and hit a car that was going northbound on Campbell.
KYTV
The Place: January is National Braille Literacy Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have you ever wanted to learn how to read in Braille? Local transcriber, Mary Weber shows Alyssa Kelly how easy it is with a little demonstration..
KYTV
Queen of Clean: Cleaning the dryer lint trap
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Help your dryer dry clothes more effectively and lessen the chance of fire by doing this. 1. Clean It After Every Use You should clean the lint trap in your dryer before or after every use. It’s a good habit to get into, even for small loads. If you make it part of your routine, you’ll be much less likely to forget about it accidentally.
KYTV
Warming up to start the week
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers have ideas on what to do with budget surplus
KYTV
Barry County to dispatch 911 calls for portion of Monett
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Effective Monday at 9:00 a.m., Barry County Emergency Services will start dispatching for the Barry County portion of Monett. When calling the Monett Justice Center administration phone line, there will be a new menu in which you will choose the county the incident is occurring. This phone menu should get you to the proper location, if not, you’ll be transferred to the correct county.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.
koamnewsnow.com
Have you seen this missing teen?
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Police Dept release details Sunday, January 8, 2023 regarding a missing teen from their city. Morgan Moore, 15, is believed to be on foot and could be headed towards the Springfield area. Jasper County Emergency Services release an image of Moore and state if...
KYTV
Mercy opens new primary care clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Mercy is opening a new primary care clinic as the first part of a $20 million investment in the Springfield area. The new facility replaces the old one and has an additional 1,500 square feet of space. This additional space will accommodate additional healthcare providers to serve more patients. Leaders say they are excited to offer this new facility to the community.
KTTS
One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
KYTV
Springfield emergency room doctors seeing more cases of children consuming cannabis edibles
Barry County authorities search for suspects who stole a truck, money from an ATM. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding three men who stole a truck and broke into an ATM. Updated: 9 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees brighter skies returning after our storm...
KYTV
Adult pedestrian injured after car swerves to avoid hitting a Republic, Mo. school bus
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - An adult pedestrian was hit Monday morning after a car swerved to avoid hitting a school bus in Republic. According to an email sent to Republic School District employees and families, the incident happened around 8 a.m. The email states a Price Elementary school bus was...
KYTV
Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield; homeowner speaks out
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a driver killed after driving into a house Friday night in Springfield. Springfield Police say 50-year-old James Duncan of Springfield died in the crash. Police say officers responded to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black...
fourstateshomepage.com
Search for Casey’s robbery suspect underway
JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are still searching for a suspect after an evening robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. when a man entered the Casey’s General store at 5869 N Main St. Airport Drive, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The man demanded cash with a gun in hand.
Springfield woman arrested for assaulting gas station customers, dog
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman is accused of assaulting multiple people in a gas station and kicking a dog. Heaven Leah Dawn Lambeth, 21, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with a felony count of third-degree assault and three misdemeanors: fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and animal abuse. Lambeth was charged on Dec. 29 but […]
Intentional fire possible at Highlandville police chief’s home
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri state fire marshal cannot rule out the possibility that an intentional fire destroyed the Highlandville police chief’s home last month. HPD Chief Warren Hagar’s home in Nixa burned just hours after KOLR10 Investigates aired an interview with Hagar. He alleged wrongdoing within the police department. Documents we obtained from the […]
KYTV
Rockaway Beach, Mo. man charged in fatal head-on crash in July 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Rockaway Beach has been charged in a head-on crash that killed a man in July 2022. Court records show 32-year-old Kenneth Tillman Jr. is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.
