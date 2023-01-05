Go to high school and college in Idaho. Work in Idaho. Stay in Idaho. That was the vision at the heart of Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address on Monday in Boise, a 36-minute speech in the House chamber at the State Capitol that prioritized education — highlighted by a proposed scholarship program that would be the largest single investment in career technical and workforce education in state history, and increased pay for all teachers regardless of experience.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO