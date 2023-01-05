Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana governor’s 2023 agenda calls for $5 billion in spending
(The Center Square) – Indiana will increase its public health and education investments as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, which includes $5 billion of spending. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce, we are building a stronger tomorrow for all Hoosiers,”...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pritzker lays out second-term agenda after inauguration
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is now in his second term. The governor took the oath of office Monday in Springfield alongside his wife and children. He joked about signs he saw around the state during the election that said “fire Pritzker.”. “I was concerned about...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana auditor, treasurer, secretary of state sworn in at Statehouse ceremony
The three Republican state officials elected by Hoosiers on Nov. 8 are on the job. A swearing-in ceremony Monday at the Statehouse marked the beginning of the four-year terms for State Auditor Tera Klutz, State Treasurer Daniel Elliott and Secretary of State Diego Morales. All three technically have been at...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois legislators approve $85K salary for lawmakers in $1.7 billion spending bill
(The Center Square) – During late night session over the weekend, Illinois lawmakers approved giving legislators, statewide officers and executive agency staff pay raises, amid more than $1.7 billion of other spending of tax resources. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Gov. Brad Little pushes for 'Idaho First' in 2023 State of the State
Go to high school and college in Idaho. Work in Idaho. Stay in Idaho. That was the vision at the heart of Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address on Monday in Boise, a 36-minute speech in the House chamber at the State Capitol that prioritized education — highlighted by a proposed scholarship program that would be the largest single investment in career technical and workforce education in state history, and increased pay for all teachers regardless of experience.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Measure that would restrict local regulation of wind farms advances to Illinois House
(The Center Square) – Whether a county can have more control over renewable energy projects like wind farms is under consideration by Illinois lawmakers in the final hours of lame-duck session. Late Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cunningham advanced House Bill 4412 to provide counties with what he said were...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tax cuts, abortion on docket for 2023 Virginia legislative session
(The Center Square) – Tax cuts, abortion and education policy are among the range of issues Virginia lawmakers will debate after the 2023 legislative session convenes this week. The 2023 session that convenes Wednesday will likely be a sprint for lawmakers, who will meet for at least 30 days...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State Treasurer John Schroder to run for Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Treasurer John Schroder told supporters Monday he is running for governor. "As a friend and loyal supporter I want you to be among the first to know the decision Ellie and I have made for our future and the future of the great state of Louisiana," Schroder said in his message.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stitt outlines plans for his second term in inaugural address
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt laid out his plan for his next four years in office and called parental choice in education one of his priorities during his inaugural address Monday. “Just one year after we passed the Open Transfer law, thousands of students are taking advantage...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: PA actions key to Chesapeake Bay restoration
A new report says there's hope for restoring the Chesapeake Bay — if Pennsylvania does more to meet its clean-water commitments. The 2022 State of the Bay report assesses 13 key indicators of the bay's health. It finds three declined, and three water-quality measures improved. Harry Campbell, Pennsylvania science...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers
The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ex-Reading superintendent tapped for Pa. education secretary
READING, Pa. — A former Reading School District superintendent is heading to Harrisburg. Pennsylvania's incoming governor, Josh Shapiro, picked Khalid Mumin, the former leader of Reading schools, to join his cabinet as education secretary. After some shorter stints by former superintendents, Khalid Mumin led the Reading School District for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania House speaker may not go independent; asked to 'immediately resign'
(The Center Square) – Within a week of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives choosing a surprise speaker to lead, the sense of support and unity is already fading. The House Republican who nominated Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, to serve in a closely divided House has now called on him to “immediately resign.” Rozzi, from Temple, was a Democrat when nominated and in his acceptance speech vowed to be independent of Democrats and Republicans, including not caucusing with either party.
KPVI Newschannel 6
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pa. House speaker he’ll be
HARRISBURG — In the Pennsylvania Capitol, no other issue defines the legislative career of newly minted state House Speaker Mark Rozzi more than helping survivors of decades-old sexual abuse. In every legislative session since he was first elected in 2012, Rozzi has sponsored bills that would suspend the state’s...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Degenfelder Announces Leadership Team, Monday Memos
Happy New Year! I am very excited to work with you in 2023, and beyond. I ran to be State Superintendent because I am a product of Wyoming public schools, a lifelong Wyomingite, and as such have a deeply held passion for ensuring our students are provided every opportunity to build a successful future right here in Wyoming.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State representatives address official complaint against Frontier Communications
The Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) has filed a formal complaint against Frontier Communications for its failure to provide reliable service to customers, announced the OCA on Monday. Reps. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Wyoming) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford) issued the following statement in response to the announcement:. “We are encouraged by...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Country concerts to dominate Nebraska this spring
If you like country concerts, Nebraska is the place to be — at least in the first half of 2023. Between early February and the end of May, the state’s two major concert venues will host seven country concerts — all by established stars who are returning to the state, if not the venue, for shows that should all draw close to capacity crowds.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches: Girls State Poll
6. DeSoto (14-4) 7. San Antonio Brennan (20-4) 8. South Grand Prairie (16-6) 9. Denton Braswell (19-4) 10. San Antonio Harlan (19-3) 11. Fort Bend Austin (23-1) 13. Lewisville Hebron (20-4) 14. Flower Mound (20-3) 15. Allen (20-5) 16. Mansfield Lake Ridge (20-7) 17. Fort Bend Hightower (22-3) 18. Houston...
