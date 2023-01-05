ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Chicago

David Montgomery Wants to Sign Contract Extension With Bears This Offseason

Montgomery wants to stick with Bears: 'I love playing here' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery always gets a little emotional towards the end of the season, but Week 18’s season finale against the Vikings was even more emotional. Montgomery will be a free agent this offseason, so Sunday could have been his last game as a Chicago Bear.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Lions DB Joins Brian Urlacher in Aaron Rodgers-Crushing Company

Lions DB joins Urlacher in Rodgers-crushing company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kerby Joseph is temporarily an honorary Chicago Bear. Joseph became the first player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers three times in one season. Only one other player has ever intercepted Rodgers three times in their career – Brian Urlacher.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

Bears Players Had Chance to Air Grievances Before Offseason

Bears players had chance to air grievances before offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday was locker clean out day at Halas Hall, but it turned out to be a late Festivus celebration too. Bears players and coaches got together for exit meetings as usual, and players got a chance to air their grievances after a disappointing 3-14 season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' David Montgomery Gives Justin Fields a Hug Before Leaving

Montgomery hugs Fields before leaving Halas Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's nothing quite like the bond between two teammates. Justin Fields and David Montgomery have quite a bond. The two finished their second season together this Sunday. But, their companionship is in peril now that Montgomery heads...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18

Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Chicago

If Bears Trade No. 1 Pick, What They Can Learn From Titans Trade in 2016

How trading No. 1 pick in 2016 altered Titans franchise originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are set up for arguably the most exciting offseason in franchise history. They have the most cap space in the league by a large margin with over $100 million dollars to spend. They have the No. 1 pick in the draft. And they already have a quarterback in place who has shown he has the legitimate upside to lead a team to the promised land. That last point is particularly important, because the No. 1 pick is often used to select a franchise QB, and teams often mortgage their futures for an opportunity to select them.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Is the NFL's Rooney Rule?

How effective is the NFL’s Rooney Rule and why does it exist? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL regular season has officially drawn to a close, which means the coaching carousel is about to ramp up in high gear. Some established coaches will get a second -- or even third -- chance to lead an NFL sideline, while other positions will be filled by little-known up-and-comers.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy