Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
What Bears Can Expect in Potential NFL Draft Trade for No. 1 Pick
What Bears can expect in potential draft trade for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears ended their season Sunday with a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings to finish the season at 3-14 and on a 10-game losing streak. Despite all of that, the future...
Skip Bayless Argues Bears Should Consider a QB With No. 1 Pick
Skip Bayless argues Bears should consider QB with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Chicago Bears earned the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft by losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans by defeating the Indianapolis Colts.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
David Montgomery Wants to Sign Contract Extension With Bears This Offseason
Montgomery wants to stick with Bears: 'I love playing here' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery always gets a little emotional towards the end of the season, but Week 18’s season finale against the Vikings was even more emotional. Montgomery will be a free agent this offseason, so Sunday could have been his last game as a Chicago Bear.
Lovie Smith Addresses the Loss of No. 1 Pick to the Chicago Bears
Lovie Smith addresses loss of No. 1 pick to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After the dust settled on Sunday, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts.
A Look Back at the Chicago Bears' Past Two No. 1 Overall Picks
A look at the Bears' past two No. 1 overall picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Bears lost to NFC North opponent Minnesota Vikings, and the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts. The result of the two games hands the Bears the No. 1 overall pick...
Lions DB Joins Brian Urlacher in Aaron Rodgers-Crushing Company
Lions DB joins Urlacher in Rodgers-crushing company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kerby Joseph is temporarily an honorary Chicago Bear. Joseph became the first player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers three times in one season. Only one other player has ever intercepted Rodgers three times in their career – Brian Urlacher.
Bears Players Had Chance to Air Grievances Before Offseason
Bears players had chance to air grievances before offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday was locker clean out day at Halas Hall, but it turned out to be a late Festivus celebration too. Bears players and coaches got together for exit meetings as usual, and players got a chance to air their grievances after a disappointing 3-14 season.
Colin Cowherd Says Bears Won't Know What to Do With the No. 1 Pick
Cowherd says Bears won't know what to do with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On The Herd, radio host Colin Cowherd argued the Bears earning the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft doesn't guarantee them success in rebuilding their roster. "They're the family member...
Bears Get No. 1 Pick, But Head Coach Lovie Smith Pays the Price
Bears get No. 1 pick, but Lovie Smith pays the price originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. To the delight of many fans, the Bears got the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday. A defeating, but joyous accomplishment after a brutal year filled with injuries and uncertainty.
Bears' David Montgomery Gives Justin Fields a Hug Before Leaving
Montgomery hugs Fields before leaving Halas Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's nothing quite like the bond between two teammates. Justin Fields and David Montgomery have quite a bond. The two finished their second season together this Sunday. But, their companionship is in peril now that Montgomery heads...
Important Dates to Remember for the Bears During the NFL Offseason
Important dates to remember for Bears' offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears wrapped up their season on Sunday with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, commencing the start of their offseason. The front office will have a busy offseason ahead of them. They own the No. 1...
Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18
Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety...
Bears Fans Celebrate No. 1 Overall Pick by Thanking Former Head Coach Lovie Smith
Bears fan celebrate No. 1 overall pick by thanking former head coach Lovie Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears may have lost handily to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but you wouldn’t have known it by the scene at Soldier Field. https://twitter.com/barstoolchicago?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@barstoolchicago. #1 pick for...
If Bears Trade No. 1 Pick, What They Can Learn From Titans Trade in 2016
How trading No. 1 pick in 2016 altered Titans franchise originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are set up for arguably the most exciting offseason in franchise history. They have the most cap space in the league by a large margin with over $100 million dollars to spend. They have the No. 1 pick in the draft. And they already have a quarterback in place who has shown he has the legitimate upside to lead a team to the promised land. That last point is particularly important, because the No. 1 pick is often used to select a franchise QB, and teams often mortgage their futures for an opportunity to select them.
Damar Hamlin Honored by NFL Teams as League Resumes Play
Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las...
What Is the NFL's Rooney Rule?
How effective is the NFL’s Rooney Rule and why does it exist? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL regular season has officially drawn to a close, which means the coaching carousel is about to ramp up in high gear. Some established coaches will get a second -- or even third -- chance to lead an NFL sideline, while other positions will be filled by little-known up-and-comers.
Damar Hamlin Back in Buffalo After Being Discharged From Hospital
Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo. The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.
