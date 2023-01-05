ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at how Quad Cities gas prices compare to other states

MOLINE, Ill — Over the last week, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose 1.4%, NASDAQ rose 1.0% and DJIA rose 1.5%. Mark Grywacheski with the Quad Cities Investment Group joined WQAD's David Bohlman to discuss the stock market and inflation outlook for 2023. Back in June, the national...
GEORGIA STATE
QC Hy-Vee stores honor Betty White with pet supply drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores are teaming up to collect pet food and supplies in honor Betty White's birthday on Jan. 17. Television actress Betty White, best known for her role as Rose on "Golden Girls," was widely known as an animal lover. Some organizations have used her birthday of Jan. 17 as a way to honor White's memory after her death on Dec.. 31, 2021.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
97ZOK

Eggs Cost What in Illinois in 2023??? Here’s Why They Are So Damn Expensive

This totally sucks eggs!! The price of eggs in 2023 is the highest I've EVER seen them. Here's why the price is so damn high. BlackHillsFox. Have you went to the store to get your groceries, and then had to take a loan out for eggs? The price of eggs in Illinois in 2023, higher than they have ever been. For only the 2nd time in HISTORY...a dozen eggs will cost you over three bucks. WTH!
ILLINOIS STATE
100.9 The Eagle

One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago

January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

11 Illinois Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

Let's face it there are some towns in America that I can't even think about pronouncing. There's Calais, Maine; Chipeta, Colorado; Ossippi, New Hampshire and hundreds more. Illinois has its fair share of hard-to-pronounce towns that sometimes I find myself second-guessing how it should be pronounced. See how many you can "try" and pronounce. Good luck!
ILLINOIS STATE
homegrowniowan.com

Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa

Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa Diecast Toy Show continues Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether it’s stamps, baseball cards or something else, many people have something they love to collect. For some, that passion is diecast toys. Saturday and Sunday, they’re in luck because the Iowa Diecast Toy Show is taking place at the Elwell Family Food Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Diecast toys are […]
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
97ZOK

10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford

Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
ILLINOIS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Did You Know It’s Illegal To Take Photos On These In Iowa?

Sometimes the perfect backdrop for photographs can be hard to find. A good backdrop can enhance the quality of your photo and help provide a scene to the story you're trying to tell. If you're taking family photos, wedding photos, or senior pictures, do not take photos on these in Iowa, no matter how romantic the look might be.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10

Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
ILLINOIS STATE
