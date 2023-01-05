ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Capital Chronicle

State lost $20k-plus in laptops to contractor in vaccine hotline disarray

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration lost nearly three-dozen laptops, worth an estimated $21,800, in the chaos of setting up and winding down a statewide vaccination hotline during the height of the pandemic. The state office charged with investigating waste, fraud and abuse — the Office of the Inspector General — called the loss […] The post State lost $20k-plus in laptops to contractor in vaccine hotline disarray appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Man Arrested after Chase and Domestic Battery on I-80

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Polcie say that a domestic incident led to a police chase and a felony charge. Friday night, a state trooper got calls from dispatch of multiple 911 calls that a pedestrian was crawling on I-80/94. When the trooper got to the scene, he saw a woman yelling into the passenger side of a minivan. That woman saw the officer, then hopped in the car as it sped away.
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Man arrested after alleged incident at Emporia hotel listed as Colorado fugitive; marijuana distribution case set for preliminary hearing

The man who allegedly caused a disturbance in an Emporia hotel before leading authorities on a short chase through the building on New Year’s Eve has other legal concerns. Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was listed as a fugitive from justice after an alleged 2021 incident in Colorado. Lacer-D’Angelo is accused of two counts of assault on a peace officer, including one while in custody, and trespass.
EMPORIA, KS
New York Post

13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded

An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
MOSCOW, ID
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin’s return to …. FULL: UC doctors announce...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE
959theriver.com

Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign

The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KREM2

Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
IDAHO STATE

