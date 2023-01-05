Read full article on original website
Online Sleuths Claim To Spot Idaho Murder Suspect At Victims' Vigil
The vigil was held 17 days after the murder.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man who had stroke on cruise dies before making it home
A southern Indiana man that suffered a stroke while on vacation, leaving him trapped for days in Mexico, has died. Ray Rice was the longtime owner of the country music radio station I-105.3 in Scottsburg. Rice was on a cruise with his girlfriend earlier last week when he became infected...
Wheat Ridge homicide suspect arrested in Indiana after police chase
A suspect in Thursday night's homicide in Wheat Ridge was taken into custody after a police chase in Indiana Friday morning. Indiana State Police arrested Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, 26, of North Carolina, on charges of murder, resisting law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless driving. At 8 p.m....
WLWT 5
Indiana police: Man arrested, multiple injured, including 4 juveniles, after serious car crash
Ind. — An Indiana man has been arrested on multiple charges after causing a serious crash over the weekend, according to state police. Police say shortly before 10 p.m., 25-year-old Justin Palmer was traveling eastbound on State Road 48 when he hit another car at the intersection of State Road 129.
State lost $20k-plus in laptops to contractor in vaccine hotline disarray
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration lost nearly three-dozen laptops, worth an estimated $21,800, in the chaos of setting up and winding down a statewide vaccination hotline during the height of the pandemic. The state office charged with investigating waste, fraud and abuse — the Office of the Inspector General — called the loss […] The post State lost $20k-plus in laptops to contractor in vaccine hotline disarray appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Colorado murder suspect busted in Indiana; crashes car while trying to outrun police
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A suspect wanted for killing a gas station owner in Colorado is in Indiana State Police custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a brief police pursuit that ended with the suspect rolling his vehicle multiple times. According to state police, a trooper spotted a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling […]
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
WIBC.com
ISP: Man Arrested after Chase and Domestic Battery on I-80
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Polcie say that a domestic incident led to a police chase and a felony charge. Friday night, a state trooper got calls from dispatch of multiple 911 calls that a pedestrian was crawling on I-80/94. When the trooper got to the scene, he saw a woman yelling into the passenger side of a minivan. That woman saw the officer, then hopped in the car as it sped away.
WSAZ
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WSAZ) - A man with ties to Fayette County, West Virginia, who was wanted for drugging and sexually molesting a teen who later died was arrested Friday in Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Alain Luis Forget, who’s in his early 60s, is accused of drugging...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new mugshot revealed
University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's newest booking photo became available Wednesday evening after he entered the Latah County jail.
Investigators reveal new information they say ties Idaho killings to Bryan Kohberger
One of the victims' roommates saw a strange man in the house that night, and a DNA sample from a knife sheath found in a victim's bed appears to be a strong match for Kohberger, investigators say.
Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at Idaho murder scene hours after killings,12 times prior: investigators
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's phone was traced to the scene of the University of Idaho quadruple homicide hours after the stabbings occurred on Nov. 13, 2022.
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Man arrested after alleged incident at Emporia hotel listed as Colorado fugitive; marijuana distribution case set for preliminary hearing
The man who allegedly caused a disturbance in an Emporia hotel before leading authorities on a short chase through the building on New Year’s Eve has other legal concerns. Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was listed as a fugitive from justice after an alleged 2021 incident in Colorado. Lacer-D’Angelo is accused of two counts of assault on a peace officer, including one while in custody, and trespass.
13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded
An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
NBC4 Columbus
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin’s return to …. FULL: UC doctors announce...
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
“Most Haunted Road In Indiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Indiana is a state with a rich history and cultural heritage, and it is no surprise that it is home to several haunted roads and highways that are believed to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural entities. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Indiana:
959theriver.com
Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign
The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
