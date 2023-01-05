Read full article on original website
Best laxative for kids
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Constipation can happen to any child. It is hard for parents to see their child uncomfortable from the pain and pressure that constipation causes. Children’s laxatives are a safe and effective way to bring relief and get your child feeling better.
'Fat-shaming' is bad and exercising is racist. No wonder childhood obesity is soaring
The American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines for treating childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years.
