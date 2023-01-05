Read full article on original website
Wave 3
JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Wave 3
Hardin County couple arrested; accused of seriously injuring 5-year-old
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County couple is facing abuse charges after a 5-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Kentucky State Police said they were contacted on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. regarding a child that was brought into Baptist Health Hardin with suspicious injuries. The child...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 63-year-old woman shot to death in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was shot to death in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 63-year-old Paulette M. Ray, a Louisville resident. Police were called to the 1400 block of Sale Avenue, near...
WLKY.com
Family offering reward for information about man killed in 2021 Taylor Berry shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 2021 murder victim is desperate for answers and now taking matters into their own hands with reward money for whoever can help police put the person responsible behind bars. Dalton Morrow II was shot just outside his apartment building on Utah Avenue...
WLKY.com
Woman accused of kidnapping little girl from southern Indiana playground back in jail
AUSTIN, Ind. — A woman charged in the kidnapping of a child from a southern Indiana school playground was released from jail over the weekend and has already been arrested again. Brittany Hurtt is accused of going to Austin Elementary in Scott County last Monday while second graders were...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man injured after shooting near Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one person injured Monday evening. LMPD said they responded to calls of a shooting around 6:10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 44th Street near Shawnee Park. When police arrived, they found a man suffering...
wcluradio.com
North Jackson Elementary music teacher dies in car crash along North Jackson Highway
MAGNOLIA — A Hart County woman is dead after a car crash Friday along North Jackson Highway. She was also a music educator at North Jackson Elementary. Kentucky State Police said they were notified of the crash involving two vehicles in the 7000 block of the highway around 4 p.m. Friday. One of the vehicles was a Hart County school bus, according to a news release from KSP.
Wave 3
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
wdrb.com
22-year-old Magnolia woman dies after vehicle collision with Hart County school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died after crashing her vehicle into a Hart County School bus on Friday. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. Police say the initial investigations shows that Robin Rutledge of Magnolia...
wdrb.com
Woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got...
WLKY.com
61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is ongoing after a 61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died on Monday. Officials said that around 2:30 p.m., Metro Corrections officers were alerted about an inmate in medical distress. When officers and medical staff located the 61-year-old, he was unconscious, officials said.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies woman, 63, shot several times in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Sunday morning has been identified by the coroner's office. Paulette Ray, 63, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday a little after midnight in the 1400 block of Sale Avenue. That's about a...
WHAS 11
Remembering missing Louisville mother on her birthday weekend
Andrea Knabel went missing in 2019. LMPD has been working on this case ever since, but the family has also hired a private investigator.
Wave 3
Laundromat workers avoid disaster after SUV crashes into their building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An SUV plowed into a Louisville Laundromat early Sunday morning and barely missed hitting the people inside. That same SUV may also be tied to a drive-by homicide that happened minutes before. The shooting happened at a home on Sale Avenue around midnight Sunday morning. LMPD...
JCPS: Seneca High School student brought gun to school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Seneca High School student brought a gun to school on Friday. The high school's principal Michael Guy sent a letter to families addressing the situation. "This morning, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack. Immediately, we increased our security level and contacted JCPS Police and LMPD. During the investigation, a gun was found," a portion of the letter read.
WLKY.com
'Male was just in him': Former Louisville Male High School principal is remembered before funeral
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ted Boehm became the principal at Louisville Male High School in 1979. Little did he know at the time it would become a part of his life forever. "It was so important to him," said his wife, Beverly Boehm. "He loved God, he loved his church, but Male was just in him."
WLKY.com
Neighbors in west Louisville express concerns about illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People in Portland and Russell say they are concerned about illegal dumping in their neighborhoods. Louise Masden says despite her efforts to keep the alley near her home clean, there's not much getting picked up. “I’ve been living here for 30 years, so this has been...
wdrb.com
Louisville firefighter injured in vacant house fire in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter was injured from a vacant house fire in the Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Fire Department. Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 2200 block of Bolling Avenue, near Dixie Highway and West Hill Street, around 10:43 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene in two minutes to an empty house with a heavy fire coming from the second floor.
WLKY.com
Several people displaced by large apartment fire in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — About a dozen people were forced from their homes overnight after an apartment caught fire in south Louisville. Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Pleasure Ridge Park firefighters responded to River Pointe Apartments in Valley Station. Concerned neighbors say they watched as crews worked to get...
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
