Louisville, KY

Wave 3

JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man injured after shooting near Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one person injured Monday evening. LMPD said they responded to calls of a shooting around 6:10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 44th Street near Shawnee Park. When police arrived, they found a man suffering...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

North Jackson Elementary music teacher dies in car crash along North Jackson Highway

MAGNOLIA — A Hart County woman is dead after a car crash Friday along North Jackson Highway. She was also a music educator at North Jackson Elementary. Kentucky State Police said they were notified of the crash involving two vehicles in the 7000 block of the highway around 4 p.m. Friday. One of the vehicles was a Hart County school bus, according to a news release from KSP.
HART COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WLKY.com

61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is ongoing after a 61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died on Monday. Officials said that around 2:30 p.m., Metro Corrections officers were alerted about an inmate in medical distress. When officers and medical staff located the 61-year-old, he was unconscious, officials said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS: Seneca High School student brought gun to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Seneca High School student brought a gun to school on Friday. The high school's principal Michael Guy sent a letter to families addressing the situation. "This morning, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack. Immediately, we increased our security level and contacted JCPS Police and LMPD. During the investigation, a gun was found," a portion of the letter read.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville firefighter injured in vacant house fire in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter was injured from a vacant house fire in the Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Fire Department. Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 2200 block of Bolling Avenue, near Dixie Highway and West Hill Street, around 10:43 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene in two minutes to an empty house with a heavy fire coming from the second floor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Several people displaced by large apartment fire in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — About a dozen people were forced from their homes overnight after an apartment caught fire in south Louisville. Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Pleasure Ridge Park firefighters responded to River Pointe Apartments in Valley Station. Concerned neighbors say they watched as crews worked to get...
LOUISVILLE, KY

