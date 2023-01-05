Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
Ardmore family searching for pet macaw
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore family is searching for their beloved bird. Last Sunday a red Camelot Macaw went missing after a hawk attack in Ardmore. Her owners said she was attacked and chased off eastward from North Kings Road, and they haven’t seen her since. They said...
KTEN.com
Planning begins for Phase Two of Denison Main Street project
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — After seven years of planning, Phase One of the Designing Downtown Denison project is nearing completion. Now the city has its sights set on what's next. Phase Two will cover the 300 and 400 blocks on Main Street, and will include a makeover for Heritage...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma firefighters learn valuable lessons
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Firefighters from all over Oklahoma came to Ardmore Saturday for the 41st Fire Service Instructors of Oklahoma conference. The annual training session is held in different cities all over the state, helping provide valuable networking opportunities for first responders. "We try to go around the...
KTEN.com
Downtown Whitesboro gets Main Street makeover
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) — A Texas Department of Transportation project to improve State Highway 56 in Whitesboro is set to begin on Monday. The construction will refurbish parking areas and sidewalks along East Main Street in downtown Whitesboro. Many businesses say this is a much-needed repair, and they're excited...
KTEN.com
Erik Johnson sworn in as Oklahoma's District 22 DA
ADA, Okla., (KTEN)-- Last week Erik Johnson was sworn in as District Attorney for Oklahoma’s District 22. Johnson, an Ada local and a lifelong Oklahoman, is now serving as the DA for Pontotoc, Hughes, and Seminole counties. He brings 23 years of experience as a practicing attorney to the...
KTEN.com
'Luxury tipis' are part of Turner Falls Park upgrades
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Davis has approved multiple projects aimed at boosting tourism at Turner Falls Park. Last year, the city's primary source of revenue welcomed more than 350,000 guests, and officials are hoping to match that in 2023. "It is a huge draw for the...
KXII.com
Out with the old: Ardmore Code Enforcement shows rickety homes the door
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An old hotel in Ardmore is coming down after almost a year of having issues with break-ins, and the city says the demolition will help neighborhood security. “Unfortunately this time of year is more prone to fires and issues with the homeless and breaking into those...
KTEN.com
Fire damages Sherman apartments
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman firefighters battled flames the Southgate apartments on Monday afternoon. Officials said the complex in the 900 block of South Travis Street has been vacant since last June. "There are three buildings here at this address," said Sherman Fire Chief Billy Hartsfield. "This fire happened...
KTEN.com
Grace Center set to open new shelter in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore's Grace Center temporarily closed its doors in January 2022 to create a new plan to better serve the city's homeless population. Now, one year later, the center is continuing to implement this plan at a new location. With the help of staff and local...
KOCO
Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash
LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
KXII.com
Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions. In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room. In Love County, voters will decide whether...
KTEN.com
Body discovered at Ardmore park
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
KTEN.com
Suspect in custody after Marshall County deputy injured
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Kingston man is facing multiple charges after leading Marshall County deputies on a pursuit Sunday night. Sheriff Donald Yow said the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Everett, sped away after a deputy tried to pull him over. "Everett ... turned around as the...
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
KTEN.com
Driver killed in I-35 crash near Davis
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed and a passenger was critically injured early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 near Davis. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Probationary Trooper Tanner Hamilton said the Chevrolet Trax driven by Justin A. White, 25, was...
KXII.com
Marshall County deputy hit by suspect attempting to flee scene of traffic stop
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in jail after hitting a deputy vehicle with his own vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped Daniel Everett, and while setting up a roadblock, Everett rammed into the deputies vehicle, causing injury to the deputy, and fled the scene.
The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man
A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
news9.com
Mother On Life Support Delivers Baby After Crash Near Ada
A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby and is on life support following a crash in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 3 near Ada, Okla. A vehicle driven by Henry Nwajagu, 36, was traveling eastbound on the highway...
KWTX
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - The Celina Police Department said it has discontinued an Amber Alert and located Alexis Vidler, 17, a girl reported missing Thursday in Celina. Police officers working “in conjunction with cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies” located Vidler at a residence near Princeton, Texas, the department said.
KXII.com
One person critically injured in Pontotoc County crash
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pontotoc County on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 3, west of Ada. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Henry Nwajagu, 36, was driving eastbound of SH3, when he...
Comments / 0