Durant, OK

KXII.com

Ardmore family searching for pet macaw

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore family is searching for their beloved bird. Last Sunday a red Camelot Macaw went missing after a hawk attack in Ardmore. Her owners said she was attacked and chased off eastward from North Kings Road, and they haven’t seen her since. They said...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Planning begins for Phase Two of Denison Main Street project

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — After seven years of planning, Phase One of the Designing Downtown Denison project is nearing completion. Now the city has its sights set on what's next. Phase Two will cover the 300 and 400 blocks on Main Street, and will include a makeover for Heritage...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Oklahoma firefighters learn valuable lessons

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Firefighters from all over Oklahoma came to Ardmore Saturday for the 41st Fire Service Instructors of Oklahoma conference. The annual training session is held in different cities all over the state, helping provide valuable networking opportunities for first responders. "We try to go around the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Downtown Whitesboro gets Main Street makeover

WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) — A Texas Department of Transportation project to improve State Highway 56 in Whitesboro is set to begin on Monday. The construction will refurbish parking areas and sidewalks along East Main Street in downtown Whitesboro. Many businesses say this is a much-needed repair, and they're excited...
WHITESBORO, TX
KTEN.com

Erik Johnson sworn in as Oklahoma's District 22 DA

ADA, Okla., (KTEN)-- Last week Erik Johnson was sworn in as District Attorney for Oklahoma’s District 22. Johnson, an Ada local and a lifelong Oklahoman, is now serving as the DA for Pontotoc, Hughes, and Seminole counties. He brings 23 years of experience as a practicing attorney to the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

'Luxury tipis' are part of Turner Falls Park upgrades

DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Davis has approved multiple projects aimed at boosting tourism at Turner Falls Park. Last year, the city's primary source of revenue welcomed more than 350,000 guests, and officials are hoping to match that in 2023. "It is a huge draw for the...
DAVIS, OK
KTEN.com

Fire damages Sherman apartments

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman firefighters battled flames the Southgate apartments on Monday afternoon. Officials said the complex in the 900 block of South Travis Street has been vacant since last June. "There are three buildings here at this address," said Sherman Fire Chief Billy Hartsfield. "This fire happened...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Grace Center set to open new shelter in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore's Grace Center temporarily closed its doors in January 2022 to create a new plan to better serve the city's homeless population. Now, one year later, the center is continuing to implement this plan at a new location. With the help of staff and local...
ARDMORE, OK
KOCO

Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash

LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
LONE GROVE, OK
KXII.com

Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions. In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room. In Love County, voters will decide whether...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Body discovered at Ardmore park

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Suspect in custody after Marshall County deputy injured

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Kingston man is facing multiple charges after leading Marshall County deputies on a pursuit Sunday night. Sheriff Donald Yow said the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Everett, sped away after a deputy tried to pull him over. "Everett ... turned around as the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Driver killed in I-35 crash near Davis

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed and a passenger was critically injured early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 near Davis. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Probationary Trooper Tanner Hamilton said the Chevrolet Trax driven by Justin A. White, 25, was...
DAVIS, OK
Talk 1340

The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man

A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
LUBBOCK, TX
news9.com

Mother On Life Support Delivers Baby After Crash Near Ada

A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby and is on life support following a crash in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 3 near Ada, Okla. A vehicle driven by Henry Nwajagu, 36, was traveling eastbound on the highway...
ADA, OK
KWTX

Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS

CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - The Celina Police Department said it has discontinued an Amber Alert and located Alexis Vidler, 17, a girl reported missing Thursday in Celina. Police officers working “in conjunction with cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies” located Vidler at a residence near Princeton, Texas, the department said.
CELINA, TX
KXII.com

