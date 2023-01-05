SAN ANTONIO – Now in its 11th year, The Holocaust Learn and Remember series this year will focus on censorship and how the Nazis used it go seize power. A new exhibit, “War of Ideas: Nazi Censorship and Book Burning,” will be on display at the Cody Library through Jan. 15 before moving to the Mission Library from Jan. 17-29.

