Sears to Close Its Last Remaining Maryland Department Store This Sunday
Many of us likely grew up with a Sears department store somewhere nearby, but lately you may have noticed that you haven’t seen much from the brand that has been a household name for decades. Sears has been rapidly closing locations since 2018, when it filed for bankruptcy in October of that year. According to a report from the Frederick News Post, the Sears department store at Frederick’s Francis Scott Key Mall is set to close on January 15th. Note: There is still a Sears Hometown Store listed as open in Chestertown, MD, but it is not a traditional Sears department store and focuses on selling appliances, tools, hardware and lawn and garden equipment.
Store Closing Sales Begin at Macy’s in Gaithersburg
Clearance sales are underway at the Lakeforest Mall Macy’s (701 Russell Ave) in Gaithersburg. Last week Macy’s confirmed to Axios that it will be closing several locations in 2023. Currently everything in the store is between 10-40% off and discounts will increase as the store gets closer to its closing date.
Macy’s Is Closing Four Stores This Month & More to Come in Low-End Malls — See List of 2023 Locations With Live Updates
Macy’s has confirmed that it will close four locations this month, as part of the company’s broader strategy to close close 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed that Macy’s will close four on-mall stores in the following cities: Los Angeles, Calif. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd. Fort Collins, Colo. Foothills Mall, 215 E Foothills Parkway. Oahu, Hawaii Kaneohe: Windward Center (Oahu), 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Gaithersburg, Md. Gaithersburg: Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave. “As part of our Polaris transformation strategy, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to ensure we have the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve our customers...
Manifest Bread in Riverdale Park Plans Grand Opening on Jan. 10
After holding a soft-launch today, Manifest Bread in Riverdale Park will officially open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Located at 6208 Rhode Island Ave. next to the former home of Banana Blossom Bistro, the full-service organic bakery will sell everything from sourdough bread to muffaleta sandwiches, oatmeal date and chocolate chip walnut cookies, and a selection of pastries, including savory options like pissaladiere.
Bath & Body Works in Lakeforest Postpones Closing Date
The Bath & Body Works location inside of Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg was scheduled to close this Saturday, January 7, but that has been pushed back according to associates at the store. The new closing date is currently not available, but staff wanted customers to know that there are not any closing sales at the store at the moment. A new Bath & Body Works location will be opening in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown later this month. The new store will be located at 130 Crown Park Ave, in the location that was formerly home to Hair Cuttery, in between ZAGG and Warby Parker. Employees from this location will be transferred to the Germantown store at 20934 Frederick Rd.
3 D.C.-area developments to watch in 2023
The first Amazon buildings in Washington are coming soon, along with trendy office-to-apartment turnovers and a new waterfront development in Navy Yard. Why it matters: By the end of the year, our cityscape will (once again) look and feel different. Here are three of the most interesting projects on our radar in 2023:The Amazonification of ArlingtonHQ2’s arrival in Northern Virginia is springing up new residential and office towers, and the first phase of construction is expected to end this year.What’s happening: Amazon’s giant helix building (the one that’s either shaped like an ice cream cone or a certain emoji) isn’t ready, but...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14th
The store has been a community stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Denver7.com.
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
SnackBar open for business in downtown Leesburg
A new restaurant called SnackBar has opened this weekend in downtown Leesburg, featuring a menu of small plates and finger foods. SnackBar is the brainchild of Chef Curtis Allred, owner of the Delirium Cafe, also in downtown Leesburg, at 101 South King Street. We first told you about his new plans last month.
New Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open First Location in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has announced its sixth location, a first on the east coast. The hot chicken franchise will open in Woodbridge at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive on Jan. 9, 2023, with a grand opening planned for Jan. 21. “The new location will bring the core menu with...
5 Things to Know Today, Jan 9, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Jan. 9, and looks like a cloudy day to start the work week. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Traffic Enforcement Public Forum: The Police Advisory Commission (PAC) is holding a virtual public forum tonight at 6:30 p.m. to get feedback from residents about their experiences with traffic enforcement.
150 year-old canal lies hidden in the woods of Lansdowne
By nature, I’m a history buff. I enjoy learning about the past – especially the local past and the history of the places where I live. Before becoming editor of Ashburn Magazine, I wrote three history books about the Florida community I lived in. So, when I heard...
BARCS has special pup named 'Intrepid' looking for a new forever home
Joining us now with a pet looking for a new forever home is Bailey Deacon from BARCS animal shelter and rescue in Baltimore. She has a special dog named 'Intrepid' a female mixed breed in studio and has more on some of BARCS upcoming events.
15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
Things to Do This January in Howard County, MD
Venture out in the new year to try something new with a visit to Howard County! Plan a cozy winter getaway that inspires relaxation with local art shows and entertaining musicals. Find motivation to stick with those resolutions with invigorating activities in the crisp air of the calm outdoors. You don’t have to travel far to find fun indoor activities for children, and the whole family can enjoy the thriving culinary scene with Howard County Restaurant Weeks.
Montgomery College Launches Rolling Raptor “EduKitchen” Food Truck
“The Rolling Raptor creates an unprecedented opportunity for students to gain real-life entrepreneurial experiences throughout their studies at Montgomery College,” said Jana Anderson, Hospitality Management Program coordinator and associate professor at Montgomery College. “The mobile food lab allows students to bring the products and business ventures they develop in the classroom to actual customers in real-life settings. It also creates an opportunity for the Hospitality Management Program to partner with local businesses such as True Respite Brewing Company in securing locations for the Rolling Raptor.”
