Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
Wanted man in custody after two-mile chase
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man refused to stop after authorities saw him driving a vehicle near the 700 block of W. Fourth Street. Keith Bernard Haynes was wanted by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office when detectives spotted him on Nov. 14. Williamsport Police officers attempted to stop Haynes, who refused to pull over and drove away. Related reading: Man charged after two crack sales to detectives ...
Argument leads to man's arrest
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband punched his wife in the head multiple times during a fight after she slapped him, police say. Thomas M. Zurewich, 55, allegedly admitted he and his wife had gotten into an argument on Dec. 23 in their home on East Tenth Street before she called 911. The dispatcher told police they could hear a fight in the background before a male voice said, 'You don't need help. You beat up on me." ...
Clinton County man dies after car crashes into tree
BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 29-year-old man from Blanchard died after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning, according to state police. The crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of Railroad Street. Police say the victim was driving at a high rate of speed when he traveled off […]
Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car
Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
WOLF
Man sentenced for 20 to 60 months for Wayne County stabbing
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — The Wayne County District Attorney's office announced a Greentown man was sentenced to serve 20 to 60 months for stabbing a man after an incident outside of a Wayne County Restaurant. 38-year-old Joseph Costabile was sentenced for stabbing Christopher Nagel after an altercation that...
WOLF
Monroe County man sentenced 25 years for drug distribution resulting in death
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced a Monroe County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of possession and distribution of drugs which resulted in the death of a person. According to U.S. Attorney...
WOLF
Two men injured following alleged knife attack by Bradford County woman
SAYRE, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — A woman is being held at the Bradford County Prison after police say she attacked two men with a knife inside a home she was staying at with her boyfriend. Police were called to a home in the 300 block of North Keystone Avenue...
Inmate throws coffee in lieutenant's face, charged with assault
Muncy, Pa. — A woman at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was recently charged with aggravated assault for throwing coffee in the face of a lieutenant and biting a second staff member. Sheila Lee Ramos, 37, now faces felony aggravated assault charges and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on Oct. 11. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville says Ramos asked to talk with the lieutenant...
wkok.com
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - A man was found dead underneath the Pendora Viaduct in Reading. Police say they got an anonymous call on Saturday about the man. He's believed to be in his 50s. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
WNEP-TV 16
Luzerne County coroner rules arson victim's death a homicide
There's an update to a deadly arson in Luzerne County. The coroner is now ruling the victim's death a homicide.
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
local21news.com
Man accused of kicking nurse in the face at Ephrata hospital
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A hospital patient is currently being charged with aggravated assault after police say he kicked a nurse in the face and punched a hospital window. According to Ephrata Police Department, 22-year-old Ethan Sorensen had been staying at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital's emergency room on...
Shots fired in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
WOLF
Man killed in car crash in Clinton County early Sunday morning
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Troopers with the Lamar Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police say a man died in a one-car crash early Sunday morning in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. The driver, who has been identified as a 29-year-old man from Blanchard, Centre County, was driving at...
WOLF
Three arrested, one accused of assaulting officer after found driving stolen car
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Three men were taken into custody in Luzerne County after police say they were found driving a stolen vehicle. According to the Hazleton Police Department, around 2 AM Wednesday. officers received notification that a vehicle with a stolen PA Registration license plate was located in the area of Seybert and 3rd streets.
Man allegedly jumps out of car after harassing woman
RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say jumped out of a car on State Route 309 after he harassed the driver. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 10 around 11:00 p.m., troopers received a call that a man jumped out of a car in Schuylkill County. Police say that […]
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect
The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
WOLF
Two men attempt to steal ATM in Wayne County
DREHER TWP., WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police say two men attempted to steal an ATM from a bank in Newfoundland. According to the police report, two men tried to remove the ATM using a pickup truck and chains from the PNC bank located at 976 Main street on December 21 just after 4:30 AM.
