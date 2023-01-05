ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

1 person injured in stabbing in Central El Paso; suspect arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a stabbing in Central El Paso. It happened just after 2:30 Monday afternoon. A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Fire dispatchers originally said the injuries were critical, but police now say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. A 39-year-old man […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- -- A Las Cruces woman is pleading with the Sheriff's Department to reopen a death investigation involving her sister. It happened nearly 40 years ago between Vado and Berino, along Highway 478. A then 17-year-old Maria Molina was found dead along the train tracks there. The death was ruled 'undetermined' The post Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Person survives train accident in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man suffers injuries after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stabbing was reported in central El Paso Monday afternoon. The stabbing happened on the 1600 block of Yandell Drive. A 39-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials also said another 39-year-old man was taken into custody. No other information was provided. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man arrested for cocaine possession near Sacred Heart Church

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was arrested near Sacred Heart Church on South Oregon for drug possession, according to the El Paso Police Department. In an alley, officers found Yovani Jose Sanchez, 22, in the back of a 1985 Toyota pickup truck. According to court documents,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash in Santa Teresa leaves 2 dead, 8 injured

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An investigation into a deadly crash that killed two people and injured eight others in Santa Teresa remains ongoing. Sunland Park Fire and EMS crews responded to a rollover on Pete Domenici highway late Sunday night. New Mexico State Police, along with Border Patrol,...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

Police identify person killed in crash along I-10 in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department have confirmed the name of the person killed in a crash in central El Paso Sunday morning as 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes of El Paso. The crash according to the El Paso Police Department happened on Interstate 10 west and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Speed and not wearing seatbelt factors in El Paso's 2nd traffic death in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim killed in a crash along the westbound lanes along Interstate 10 at Geronimo Sunday. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic investigators responded to the collision. The investigation revealed Angel Barraza was speeding in a Ford Mustang and lost control of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish 3 separate fires

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate fires on Sunday. The first fire happened at a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador around 9 a.m. Officials said a passerby noticed the smoke from the rear of the property and a person leaving...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso residents asked to sign up for Emergency Assistance Registry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program is asking residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry. STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dyer at Ameen closed for crash that sent 1 to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night, police said. Southbound lanes on Dyer at Ameen Drive are closed. Our crew at the scene saw two vehicles that were damaged. Police responded to the scene. Use...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police identify man accused of shooting at officers in high-speed chase

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police have identified a man accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday. Sergio Sanchez Rodriguez, 36, of west El Paso is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a peace officer, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person injured after train struck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces mother is accusing the District Attorney's Office of playing down a serious crime she says was committed against her daughter. She says the DA is leaning towards letting an alleged child abuser escape jail time. Melinda Sanchez said a year ago she turned to the DA's The post Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy