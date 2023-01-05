ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

cbs12.com

Lanes reopened on I-95 following crash near Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Palm Beach County had four lanes blocked Sunday morning. The accident happened on I-95 North at the 6th Ave South exit. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the off-ramp left lane was blocked and four right lanes were blocked. All...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Two-car crash causing traffic slowdown in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A two-car crash is affecting traffic in West Palm Beach. The crash occurred at Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street and is affecting northbound and eastbound traffic on the roads, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. West Palm Beach Fire is on...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Townhouse fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are displaced following a fire in Delray Beach. During the early hours of Jan. 7, Delray Beach Fire Rescue units responded to Zorno Way to put out a Townhouse fire. Investigators are still figuring out the cause.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man ejected from ATV in Delray Beach crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Delray Beach. On Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., a 19-year old male was driving an ATV southbound on Seacrest Boulevard. According to Delray Beach Police, as he was crossing Gulfstream Boulevard, the driver...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Boynton Beach officer's car flipped in crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach police officer ends up with a flipped car right off Gateway Boulevard. The crash occurred on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boynton Beach officials say the officer was driving straight when a vehicle pulled out...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO searching for missing woman

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Authorities say Angela Martin, 38, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 5, and was reported missing by her mother on Jan. 8. Angela was last seen in a pink hooded sweatshirt....
cbs12.com

Calm weather week ahead, cold front arrives Friday

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a really nice start to our week, and a strong cold front moves in Friday. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning. Skies are clear with low humidity across the area. We will be warming to the mid 70s for...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday

City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
BOCA RATON, FL

