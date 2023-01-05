Read full article on original website
All lanes back open on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach
There are heavy northbound delays on Interstate 95 in central Palm Beach County after a crash Sunday morning.
Boat crash in Palm Beach County, one person airlifted to trauma center
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are in the hospital following an early morning boat crash. On Jan. 8 around 7:50 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the South Bay Boat Ramp after receiving reports of an open water incident. A Good Samaritan that...
Two-car crash causing traffic slowdown in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A two-car crash is affecting traffic in West Palm Beach. The crash occurred at Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street and is affecting northbound and eastbound traffic on the roads, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. West Palm Beach Fire is on...
Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
Townhouse fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are displaced following a fire in Delray Beach. During the early hours of Jan. 7, Delray Beach Fire Rescue units responded to Zorno Way to put out a Townhouse fire. Investigators are still figuring out the cause.
'It's tearing us down:' Riviera Beach family distraught as daughter, 11, is still missing
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local family is pleading for answers days after an 11-year-old girl went missing. Jaliyah Williams was last seen Thursday morning when her father, Willis Williams, dropped her off at her bus stop in Riviera Beach. She was supposed to be heading to JFK Middle School - but she never made it to class.
Man ejected from ATV in Delray Beach crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Delray Beach. On Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., a 19-year old male was driving an ATV southbound on Seacrest Boulevard. According to Delray Beach Police, as he was crossing Gulfstream Boulevard, the driver...
Man possibly shot to death found after crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A grim discovery was made after a vehicle crashed into bushes in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Pineaire Lane around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. On scene, deputies found a man inside the...
RV fire, violent attack, and stolen car: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in videos. Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead. Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an...
Boynton Beach officer's car flipped in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach police officer ends up with a flipped car right off Gateway Boulevard. The crash occurred on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boynton Beach officials say the officer was driving straight when a vehicle pulled out...
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
Man killed after being ejected from motorcycle following crash in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Palm Springs. Palm Beach County fire Rescue said at around 2 p.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on 10th Avenue N and Rudolf Road in Palm Springs. Crews said they...
PBSO searching for missing woman
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Authorities say Angela Martin, 38, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 5, and was reported missing by her mother on Jan. 8. Angela was last seen in a pink hooded sweatshirt....
Clerk held at knife point in Port St. Lucie gas station
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who, they say, robbed a gas station. It happened the night of Jan. 7 around 10 p.m. at the Mobil Gas Station on Port St. Lucie Blvd. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the man...
Calm weather week ahead, cold front arrives Friday
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a really nice start to our week, and a strong cold front moves in Friday. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning. Skies are clear with low humidity across the area. We will be warming to the mid 70s for...
Apartment complex management reassures residents they're safe after recent murder
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details on the murder of a woman in an apartment in unincorporated Delray Beach. The apartment complex has sent an email to the residents. We've been told by several residents that the woman who was killed lived in a second floor...
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday.
Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday
City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
