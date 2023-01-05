RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local family is pleading for answers days after an 11-year-old girl went missing. Jaliyah Williams was last seen Thursday morning when her father, Willis Williams, dropped her off at her bus stop in Riviera Beach. She was supposed to be heading to JFK Middle School - but she never made it to class.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO