Drug, staffing shortages hitting Charlotte, national pharmacies
A prescription shortage continues to impact pharmacy shelves across Charlotte and the nation. That and the stress of how busy these pharmacies are creating staff shortages for many area pharmacies. Drug, staffing shortages hitting Charlotte, national …. A prescription shortage continues to impact pharmacy shelves across Charlotte and the nation....
2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on NC 109, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road. Investigators say that a Toyota 4 Runner Sport Utility Vehicle was...
Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: PD
An Uber driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a brazen shooting and robbery attack, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed with Queen City News on Monday. Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: …. An Uber driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a brazen...
CATS drivers vote to strike
Police reveal 911 call for help after park ranger …. Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, deputies …. Gaston teen captured after stealing car with 1-year-old …. A 14-year-old is back with parents after a Friday night joyride that started in Dallas and ended in a crash in Gastonia. Drug,...
Charlotte housing and job summit focuses on growth
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte City Council kicked off its two-day housing and job summit on Monday night. The rapid growth in Charlotte was the main topic of conversation, along with ways to address the issues that come with growth. The council heard from local experts...
‘Everyone ok’ after crash involving school bus in northeast Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No one was seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus in northeast Charlotte Monday morning, according to officials. The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. near the 3700 block of The Plaza, a few blocks west of Sugar Creek Road.
Belmont woman caught in Stanley with meth, black tar heroin
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin. Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, deputies searching for person of interest
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, deputies …. Police reveal 911 call for help after park ranger …. Gaston teen captured after stealing car with 1-year-old …. A 14-year-old is back with parents after a Friday night joyride that started in Dallas and ended in a crash in Gastonia. CATS...
Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old Shelby woman last seen Sunday afternoon
SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are asking for help finding a missing 91-year-old woman last seen Sunday afternoon in Shelby, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Mary Jane Madison is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. She was last seen...
CATS operators vote in favor of a potential strike
Contingency plans are in place in Charlotte after CATS operators voted in favor of a potential upcoming strike, Charlotte Area Transportation System has confirmed. CATS operators vote in favor of a potential strike. Contingency plans are in place in Charlotte after CATS operators voted in favor of a potential upcoming...
Saturday Outlook: Sun comes out in the afternoon, mid-50 temps in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our seasonal stretch continues!. It stays quiet today. Some more clouds fill in ahead of our next front, but we stay dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures stay seasonal with highs in the middle 50s. Mostly cloudy...
Sunday Outlook: Scattered showers throughout the day around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rain returns for a wet second half of the weekend. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 7 PM for Ashe & Watauga counties in the mountains. Temperatures there will flirt with freezing today, so as showers roll through, a light wintry mix is possible.
Sunny weather dominates first half of week around Charlotte; cold front brings rain chances by Thursday
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a Foggy start to the day, sunny skies will dominate as highs make a run for the mid-50s. Monday will start the work week off with a Dense Fog Advisory for the Queen City and surrounding areas. We can see less than a quarter mile visibility in some spots so be sure to take it slow on the roadways!
