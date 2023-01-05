ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Drug, staffing shortages hitting Charlotte, national pharmacies

A prescription shortage continues to impact pharmacy shelves across Charlotte and the nation. That and the stress of how busy these pharmacies are creating staff shortages for many area pharmacies. Drug, staffing shortages hitting Charlotte, national …. A prescription shortage continues to impact pharmacy shelves across Charlotte and the nation....
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: PD

An Uber driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a brazen shooting and robbery attack, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed with Queen City News on Monday. Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: …. An Uber driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a brazen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

CATS drivers vote to strike

Police reveal 911 call for help after park ranger …. Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, deputies …. Gaston teen captured after stealing car with 1-year-old …. A 14-year-old is back with parents after a Friday night joyride that started in Dallas and ended in a crash in Gastonia. Drug,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte housing and job summit focuses on growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte City Council kicked off its two-day housing and job summit on Monday night. The rapid growth in Charlotte was the main topic of conversation, along with ways to address the issues that come with growth. The council heard from local experts...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Belmont woman caught in Stanley with meth, black tar heroin

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin. Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.
STANLEY, NC
qcnews.com

Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old Shelby woman last seen Sunday afternoon

SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are asking for help finding a missing 91-year-old woman last seen Sunday afternoon in Shelby, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Mary Jane Madison is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. She was last seen...
SHELBY, NC
qcnews.com

CATS operators vote in favor of a potential strike

Contingency plans are in place in Charlotte after CATS operators voted in favor of a potential upcoming strike, Charlotte Area Transportation System has confirmed. CATS operators vote in favor of a potential strike. Contingency plans are in place in Charlotte after CATS operators voted in favor of a potential upcoming...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Sunday Outlook: Scattered showers throughout the day around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rain returns for a wet second half of the weekend. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 7 PM for Ashe & Watauga counties in the mountains. Temperatures there will flirt with freezing today, so as showers roll through, a light wintry mix is possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy