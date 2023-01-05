Read full article on original website
2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature’s socialist caucus
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature after decades without representation. Freshman Reps. Ryan Clancy and Darrin Madison on Tuesday revived a socialist caucus that has been dormant for more than 90 years. The democratic socialists are part of a movement that has been regaining...
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?
The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election
ATLANTA (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel,...
Gov. Evers appoints gay Marine vet to lead veterans agency
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he promoted the deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs to lead the agency, which has been troubled by frequent allegations of abuse and poor care. James Bond, a disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has worked at...
Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. The boy shot and wounded the teacher...
Oregon’s new governor to be sworn in, discuss her priorities
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Liberal Democrat Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon’s new governor on Monday, ascending to the state’s highest office after serving a record nine years as state House speaker and becoming one of the first openly elected lesbian governors in the country.
DFL unveils plans for Minnesota paid family and medical leave bill
Democratic legislators are optimistic that they will pass paid family leave after what is now years of activism, inspecting and resistance. The bill, if passed, would allow workers to be able to take paid leave for reasons like having a child, caring for a loved one or recovering from an illness, among other reasons. According to the DFL, the pay partially reimburses lost salary up to 90% depending on the person’s income.
Latest California storm brings floods, slides, power outages
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Rain-weary Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides Monday as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, toppling trees and frustrating motorists who hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and some schools closed for the day.
Boy swept away, Montecito evacuated in California storms
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central coastal California while the entire community of Montecito was ordered evacuated Monday as residents grappled with flooding and mudslides as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state.
