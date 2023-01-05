ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

WNDU

Emergency crews responding to fatal semi crash on US 12 in Berrien County

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are on scene after a two-semi crash in Berrien County on Monday afternoon. (Update 5:45 p.m.) Michigan State Police have confirmed that the crash is now fatal. The liquid propane has been contained, however, crews remain on scene investigating. Residents are still advised to avoid this area.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Family of 4 dead in Allegan County murder-suicide

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD/WNDU) – Deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself this weekend. According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, the sheriff’s office got a call in Saturday...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Efforts of the Benton Harbor Police

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. --According to the Michigan State Police, 2022 was a productive year for targeting Benton Harbor's violent crime. MSP said it removed 107 illegal handguns from the streets of Benton Harbor, as well as arrested 99 people with outstanding warrants. According to Michael Brown, State Police Captain, even...
WNDU

Napier Ave. sidewalk construction set to begin in April

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The sidewalk or lack-there-of on Napier Ave. in St. Joseph Township has been a concern for residents for many years. Now, officials with Berrien County tell us that a new sidewalk project is set to begin as soon as the weather permits. The Napier Avenue...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County on Sunday morning. Police were called just before 3:30 a.m. to County Road 500 East just south of County Road 650 North. Police say Justin Cervi, 22, of Riverside, Ill., was driving north...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Chuck Weather 1923

Dillon Cervi, 30 of Justice, Ill., was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in LaPorte County.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Mayor Wood formally files for reelection

Mishawaka PD remembers Cpl. Szuba, K9 Ricky on 13th anniversary of their deaths. The city of Mishawaka lost a police officer and his K9 partner on this day 13 years ago.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Fox17

One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Edwardsburg Public Schools finding solutions to bus driver shortage

(WNDU) - Many Michiana school districts returned to the classroom from winter break on Monday. That’s after some schools spent a few days doing remote learning before the holidays. A bus driver shortage forced Edwardsburg Public Schools to go the remote route in mid-December. Now Superintendent Jim Knoll is...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw woman faces several charges

PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
PAW PAW, MI
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Edwardsburg Public Schools students back in class after bus driver issues. Superintendent Jim Knoll says the district is in much better shape as fewer drivers have called out sick.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

