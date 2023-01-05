Read full article on original website
Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck
Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
Loveland Police Propose Plan to Ease Catalytic Converter Theft in Colorado
Property crime is a problem in Colorado — especially regarding catalytic converter theft. A 2021 report ranked the Centennial State as the most at risk for this type of thievery, and unfortunately, that classification appears to be holding up. In 2022, Colorado criminals were still eager to profit from the precious metals found in these car parts.
Boulder Art Theft Bust: $400,000 in Paintings Along with Drugs and Guns Seized
It sounded like the plot of an old episode of "Columbo" - five paintings were stolen while on their way to their final destination. Boulder Police and Lakewood Police worked together to solve the caper. Between the police, the firm that was transporting the art, the people that were supposed...
Expert explains safely storing guns in cars
Two guns were stolen out of Loveland Representative-Elect Ron Weinberg's truck while parked at the Colorado State Capitol, according to The Denver Post.
Cold case: Who shot and killed John Jacoby in 2015?
The FBI Denver field office is searching for the person or people responsible for murdering John Jacoby, 47, on May 18, 2015.
Sheriff Says Spotty Cell Service in Fort Collins is ‘Dangerous’
Everyone has a cell phone. We all expect them to work when we need them to. However, that's not always the case lately in Fort Collins and that poses a dangerous, expensive problem. Imagine not being able to reach 911 when you need to. Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith says...
Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development
Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
Boulder police identify suspect arrested in stabbing at Barnes & Noble
Boulder police arrested a 42-year-old man accused of stabbing a Barnes & Noble employee after trying to steal an item on Thursday.
SOS signal leads crews to hiker with injured leg on Colorado trail
An SOS signal from a personal emergency beacon device lead a crew from Larimer County Search and Rescue to an injured hiker on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, the hiker injured her leg on a trail in Poudre Canyon, and...
oilcity.news
Cheyenne police investigating stabbing of 16-year-old student
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police are currently investigating a report of a stabbing that occurred Friday, Jan. 6 at approximately 11 p.m. at South High School, located at 1213 W. Allison Road. A 16-year-old male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for...
Inmate faces charges after allegedly assaulting deputy at Larimer County Jail
According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an inmate assaulted a deputy inside the booking area of the county jail.At approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies opened the cell door for 29-year-old, Britannia Dannielle Tovar, to change her clothes and that's when she charged at the deputies. While deputies were able to prevent Tovar from exiting the cell, she was able to assault one of the deputies in the incident. Additional officers were called to assist and were able to restrain Tovar. In the incident, one of the officers was struck in the head, had their hair pulled out and was spat...
1310kfka.com
Suspect in fatal hit and run involving Greeley firefighter sentenced
A Greeley man accused of a fatal hit and run crash invloving a Greeley firefighter was sentenced Tuesday. 26-year-old Cody Boetger will spend 10 1/2 years in prison in connection to the April 25 accident in which 58 year old Greeley firefighter Steve Kuzik was killed after Boetger collided with his motorcycle head-on, greeleytribune reports. Kuzik was a 21-year veteran of the department.
WATCH: Horse and Elk Make Unlikely Friends at Estes Park
Different species of animals meeting up in the wild are not always peaceful encounters. As a matter of fact, more often than not, it's life or death situations. However, on the rare occasions when it does happen, it makes for a cute video opportunity. Such was the case when last...
2 people killed after avalanche reported at Mount Epworth
Two snowmobilers died after being caught and buried by an avalanche Saturday, the third instance of a fatal avalanche this season - and the third and fourth death, respectively.The snowmobilers triggered the avalanche around 2 p.m. Saturday on the east face of Mount Epworth, about 6 miles east of Winter Park.One of the riders, a 58-year-old from northern Colorado, was found by other snowmobilers since they had a transponder, but CPR efforts were unsuccessful. The other rider, a 52-year-old northern Colorado, was not found by rescue crews before nightfall Saturday, but was found Sunday afternoon."Our deepest condolences go out to...
1310kfka.com
Inmate dies at Weld County Jail
An inmate has died at the Weld County Jail. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was having trouble breathing Monday morning when deputies began administering CPR. The inmate was taken to a local hospital via ambulance where she was pronounced dead about an hour later. The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the inmate’s death.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins woman charged in fatal DUI hit-and-run crash sentenced
A Fort Collins woman charged in a fatal DUI hit and run crash this summer has learned her fate. the Ft. Collins Coloradoan reports, Kassy Winburn was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday in connection to the incident in which police say the 36 year old was driving 105 mph on I-25 when she fatally struck a motorcyclist and then fled the scene on June 27.
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?
It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
Popular Old Town Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
Train collides with vehicle near Boulder, resulting in hospitalization
According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, a vehicle collided with a car northwest of Boulder on Wednesday evening. While the exact time of the accident wasn't noted, details were released at 6 PM. Images from the scene show heavy damage to the vehicle, with the trunk of the car destroyed....
