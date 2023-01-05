According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an inmate assaulted a deputy inside the booking area of the county jail.At approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies opened the cell door for 29-year-old, Britannia Dannielle Tovar, to change her clothes and that's when she charged at the deputies. While deputies were able to prevent Tovar from exiting the cell, she was able to assault one of the deputies in the incident. Additional officers were called to assist and were able to restrain Tovar. In the incident, one of the officers was struck in the head, had their hair pulled out and was spat...

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO