Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
WPBF News 25
Man found dead inside car that crashed in unincorporated West Palm Beach neighborhood
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car in unincorporated West Palm Beach. It happened along North Haverhill Road and Pineaire Lane. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say the call came in around 2 a.m. Stay...
cbs12.com
PBSO searching for missing woman
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Authorities say Angela Martin, 38, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 5, and was reported missing by her mother on Jan. 8. Angela was last seen in a pink hooded sweatshirt....
Woman's body found on Lauderhill canal embankment
FORT LAUDERDALE --A death investigation was underway after the body of a woman was found Saturday laying on a canal embankment, the Lauderhill Police Department said.Police declined to release the woman's identity, pending notification of her next of kin.According to a written statement, investigators were called to the 6000 block of NW 44th Street shortly before 2:30 p. m. by a man fishing in a nearby canal on a golf course.Police said it appears she had been outside and exposed to the elements "for an extended period of time" but there were no obvious signs of foul play.Investigators said the county medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.
33-year-old man fatally shot at West Palm Beach condo
Multiple West Palm Beach police officers responded to a condominium complex early Monday morning and blocked off part of the area with yellow crime scene tape.
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman reported missing from Central Broward
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas was last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
cw34.com
RV fire, violent attack, and stolen car: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in videos. Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead. Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an...
WSVN-TV
Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
cw34.com
Man ejected from ATV in Delray Beach crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Delray Beach. On Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., a 19-year old male was driving an ATV southbound on Seacrest Boulevard. According to Delray Beach Police, as he was crossing Gulfstream Boulevard, the driver...
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday.
cbs12.com
Man found dead from gunshot wounds on driveway in South Florida neighborhood
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man found dead from a gunshot in a residential neighborhood in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said deputies responded to a reported shooting at 8230 S.W. Fourth Court in North Lauderdale on Jan. 3 at 12:26 a.m. Upon arrival, the sheriff's office said they found a man unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of the house.
Missing boater's body recovered in Lake Osborne
LAKE WORTH BEACH — The body of a Delray Beach man who went missing Saturday on Lake Osborne after the boat he was driving flipped several times was recovered Sunday by dive teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An initial investigation found Roger...
cbs12.com
'It's tearing us down:' Riviera Beach family distraught as daughter, 11, is still missing
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local family is pleading for answers days after an 11-year-old girl went missing. Jaliyah Williams was last seen Thursday morning when her father, Willis Williams, dropped her off at her bus stop in Riviera Beach. She was supposed to be heading to JFK Middle School - but she never made it to class.
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man Outside North Lauderdale Home
Authorities arrested a man Friday following the shooting of a man found dead in North Lauderdale earlier this week. Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Mickeyvin Brown in connection with the murder, officials confirmed. BSO officials said deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 8200 block...
cbs12.com
Two-car crash causing traffic slowdown in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A two-car crash is affecting traffic in West Palm Beach. The crash occurred at Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street and is affecting northbound and eastbound traffic on the roads, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. West Palm Beach Fire is on...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Two safety guards shot exterior West Palm Seaside strip membership; police search gunman
WEST PALM BEACH — A gunman shot and injured two security guards outside a West Palm Beach strip club early Thursday, city police said. A disturbance inside Club Rain, on Old Okeechobee Road east of Mercer Avenue, led to the shooting just after 4:30 am, police said. The gunman fled from the scene.
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after head-on crash on Miami caught on camera; multiple people seen fleeing scene
MIAMI (WSVN) - A head-on collision in Miami that was caught on surveillance video sent two people to the hospital, but not everyone involved remained at the scene. The security footage captured the crash off Northwest 22nd Avenue, near 13th Street, at around 5:15 a.m., Saturday. The driver of one...
WSVN-TV
Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
