WATE
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
DNA Doe Project cases in Tennessee, Kentucky
The nonprofit, all-volunteer, investigative genetic genealogy team helps law enforcement solve their most difficult cases.
Knoxville mother fighting to get disabled daughter needed care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a severely disabled young adult is fighting to have overnight nursing care, by an RN, for her daughter. However, TennCare says a registered nurse is “not medically necessary,” and that an aide and other home care services are adequate. Six years ago, Sadia Jallow battled TennCare over a […]
wvlt.tv
Remains found along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nearly four years, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials identified a body that was found in Jefferson County. Officials identified the remains as Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato, of Knoxville. TBI officials had asked for the public’s help after Pizzoferrato’s body was found along Douglas Lake in...
WATE
Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters
With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
wvlt.tv
Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions
Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
WATE
KCS Board discusses custodian issue
Last year, the Knox County School Board was thinking about hiring a third-party cleaning service to help with the gaps in hiring custodians. Last year, the Knox County School Board was thinking about hiring a third-party cleaning service to help with the gaps in hiring custodians. Fountain City’s Fountain Head...
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
WATE
Goal-setting for a new year and new age
Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging speaks about setting goals that are more outside of the box in the new year for older adults. WATE Midday News. Goal-setting for a new year and new age. Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee...
9 people displaced after apartment fire in North Knoxville
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department.
KCSO: Two inmates walked off job site in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two inmates walked off a work release job site located in the 700 block of Henley Street Monday afternoon, just before 5 p.m. They said one person was Ray Boone, a 27-year-old man who they said is around 5'10" tall...
Blackhorse co-owner reflects on five years on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A downtown Knoxville business has closed its doors permanently. Blackhorse Pub and Brewery announced Sunday it was shutting down its Gay Street location for good. Blackhorse Pub and Brewery Co-owner Jeff Robinson consider the pub a small family-owned operation. “Ironically the past six months have been the best six months we’ve had […]
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closes Knoxville location
After opening its Alcoa location in 2019, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery announced closing the Knoxville building Sunday morning.
WATE
Spice up your workout at Barre3
New year, new you? To achieve those goals, you might want to check out something you haven't done before -- Barre3 on Bearden Hill. New year, new you? To achieve those goals, you might want to check out something you haven't done before -- Barre3 on Bearden Hill. Fountain City’s...
WATE
Alcoa mayor and vice mayor making history
Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers
I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
Semi-truck fire on I-81 in Hamblen County
A vehicle fire in Hamblen County was shown on the Tennessee Department of Transportation map Sunday morning.
WATE
Around the State, Students Lead Push for Driver Education Study
Looking Around the State, a police involved shooting in Nashville left a Grammy Award Winning sound engineer, a push is being made for students to have access to driver education programs, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the winners of their snow plow naming contest. Around the State, Students...
wvlt.tv
Beekeeping convention returns to Sevierville
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions. 2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WATE
$10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation
The scent of burned wood and hay is what you’ll smell in the air on Ritter Ridge in Grainger County. Right now, the sheriff’s office is investigating a possible arson after several buildings were destroyed Thursday night. $10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation. The scent of...
