WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster
The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
Nick Khan Allegedly Has a Deal With Vince McMahon to Sell WWE, Sale Talks Brewing for Years
There has been a lot of talk about a potential WWE sale, which appears to be serious as the company has hired JPMorgan, and the word is that the company wants to sell before the next round of TV/media rights negotiations begins. Conrad Thompson explained on the latest “What Happened...
Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s WWE Status Following Return
There is much speculation about what former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will do now that he has been reinstated on WWE’s Board of Directors. WWE’s stock rose after it was announced that McMahon would be returning to the company in this capacity. As of this writing, McMahon is only back on The Board with the intention of assisting in the acquisition of new TV rights for Raw and SmackDown and looking for potential bidders interested in purchasing the company.
Backstage News From This Week’s WWE SmackDown; Vince McMahon, William Regal, Bray Wyatt
The following are some backstage news and notes from this week’s WWE SmackDown at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, as reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:. * Vince McMahon was not present backstage, and Triple H was in charge of the event. It didn’t seem like there was any sort of meeting with wrestlers about Vince’s return.
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Doesn’t Think Vince McMahon’s WWE Return Involves Creative
Eric Bischoff was as shocked as the rest of the wrestling world when Vince McMahon returned to WWE. On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the pro wrestling personality shared his thoughts on the news. Featured below are some of the highlights. On why he doesn’t believe that...
Emma Reveals How She Came Up With Her Awkward Signature Dance in WWE NXT
WWE star Emma recently spoke with Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she reflected on her unorthodox dance moves as she made her way to the ring during her first run with the company in NXT. Emma...
Grayson Waller Talks About Being Compared To John Cena
Grayson Waller recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s “The Ten Count” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE NXT Superstar spoke about the comparisons he receives to WWE legend and acting star John Cena. Featured below are some...
Bobby Lashley Returns On WWE Raw, Declares Himself For 30-Man Royal Rumble Match
“The All Mighty” is back. Bobby Lashley made his WWE television return on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Lashley appeared as Monday night’s show from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. during a promo segment that featured Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory.
Jim Ross Issues Response to Tommy Dreamer’s “Ridiculous” Comments
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. Former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer recently stated that JR would be unable to help The Young Bucks and CM Punk mend their relationship due to their generational differences. The two sides were involved in a brawl at AEW All Out.
Jim Cornette Sounds Off With His Take On Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega Match At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Many are calling the Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay match at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event earlier this month as one of the best in-ring performances in recent memory. On the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary pro wrestling personality sounds off with his elaborate thoughts on the critically-acclaimed Omega-Ospreay bout.
Jim Cornette Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return, Potential WWE Sale
What does Jim Cornette think of Vince McMahon returning to WWE?. The legendary pro wrestling personality spoke about this, as well as rumors of a potential WWE sale during a special episode of his “Jim Cornette Experience” podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode.
Eric Bischoff Comments on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of WWE
On a recent episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed a variety of topics. During the podcast, Bischoff mentioned Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. Banks has joined NJPW and made her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, while Naomi is rumored to be returning to WWE.
Backstage News on Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona and Kylie Rae’s WWE Status
Following reports that WWE was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back, many fans speculated that she would be returning to WWE after finishing up with Impact Wrestling late last year. The contract status of three wrestlers, including Green, have been updated by Fightful Select. Green has been under contract with...
Ric Flair Praises Seth Rollins For His Matches Against Cody Rhodes
Seth Rollins’ long-running feud with Cody Rhodes was one of the highlights of his 2022, as he lost to the former AEW star twice – at WrestleMania 38 and Hell in a Cell. On his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair recently praised Rollins. Flair stated that he was impressed with Rollins’ performance while losing to Rhodes.
Matt Hardy Shares Story About Ric Flair Getting Shawn Michaels Drunk
AEW star Matt Hardy discussed John Cena in his latest “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. He also shared a story of when he tried to get Shawn Michaels to drink with him and John Cena:. “Do you remember the match John Cena and Shawn Michaels had over...
Ric Flair Reacts to His New ‘Becoming Ric Flair” Documentary on Peacock
A new documentary called “Woooo! Becoming Ric Flair” recently premiered on the Peacock and WWE Network streaming service. The former 16-time World Champion has had other documentaries about him in the past, including an ESPN 30 for 30 special that Flair didn’t end up liking that much when it was released. In this case, the Nature Boy was much happier with the finished product.
Belief That Vince McMahon Will Try to Regain WWE Creative Control if a Sale is Done
As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is investigating the possibility of selling the company. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. “I think the fact that he is going to be the key person selling, he...
Shaquille O’Neal Pitches an AEW Tag Team Match Against Paul Wight
A match between Shaquille O’Neal and Paul Wight (The Big Show in WWE) has long been rumored, but it has yet to take place. Shaq and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite in March 2021. Diamond Sheik paid a visit to Shaquille O’Neal’s home...
