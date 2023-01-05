ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Delicious 'Chicken Salad Chick' Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?

They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Loveland's New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool

By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
LOVELAND, CO
David Heitz

Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchase

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to purchasing another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness. The city will spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Snow chance Wednesday with a weekend warm-up

Wednesday will have a chance of snow, but temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend. Dave Fraser forecasts. Wednesday will have a chance of snow, but temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend. Dave Fraser forecasts. Documents found in Biden’s former office. Matt Mauro details the controversy...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
themanual.com

From small resorts to bustling mountain estates, we have a resort for every budding skier and snowboarder

Ah, Colorado. With such a large portion of the Southern Rockies in this state, it’s hardly surprising that so many of the best ski resorts in the US are found here. Although many of these feature among the most advanced and gnarly terrain available to anyone hitting the slopes, there are plenty of Colorado ski resorts that are not just suitable for beginners, but perfect for them.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here's what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage.

Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
