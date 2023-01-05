Read full article on original website
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores
DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?
They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
Loveland’s New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool
By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Loveland’s Dairy Queen Makes History in the Final Hours of 2022
When you think of Dairy Queen in Loveland, one thing certainly comes to mind... It's a Northern Colorado staple and we all love it. From Blizzards to ice cream cones, at one point in time, a vast majority of us have been to the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, too
The McDonald’s on 16th Street in Denver became an oasis for people experiencing homelessness. It no doubt led to its demise. It came to be known in Denver as the "homeless McDonald's."
Where does your 10 cents from Colorado bag fee go?
At the start of 2023, stores across Colorado started charging a 10-cent fee for plastic bags.
Check Out (or Check Into) Colorado’s Funky Catbird Hotel
Whether you're traveling from out of town or planning a relaxing staycation, there are endless options when it comes to unique places to book a room in Colorado. This hotel is a creative escape in the heart of Denver. To get a glimpse at another unique boutique hotel in downtown...
Who are the richest people in Colorado?
Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires in Colorado using data from Forbes.
Colorado’s Lowest Point Compared To Its Highest Point
Colorado has it going on when it comes to the highest and lowest points in the state. Even when we're low, we're high. Check out the lowest and highest points in the Centennial State. Put simply, even when we're at our lowest, we're still higher than the highest points in...
Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchase
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to purchasing another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness. The city will spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.
Loveland Police Propose Plan to Ease Catalytic Converter Theft in Colorado
Property crime is a problem in Colorado — especially regarding catalytic converter theft. A 2021 report ranked the Centennial State as the most at risk for this type of thievery, and unfortunately, that classification appears to be holding up. In 2022, Colorado criminals were still eager to profit from the precious metals found in these car parts.
KDVR.com
Snow chance Wednesday with a weekend warm-up
Wednesday will have a chance of snow, but temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend. Dave Fraser forecasts. Wednesday will have a chance of snow, but temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend. Dave Fraser forecasts. Documents found in Biden’s former office. Matt Mauro details the controversy...
Denver rent drops, losing steam as hot destination
Denver's growth in 2022 doesn't stack up to the newest rental hotspots such as Florida, the Southeast and the Midwest. Denver's rent fell at one of the fastest rates among the 100 largest U.S. cities.
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
$23 Million Home has the Best View of CO’s Tallest Waterfall
They say a view can be worth a million dollars. How about a $23 million view with an added bonus of a home? This is exactly what you are going to find at 300 Royer Lane in Telluride, Colorado. This home listed on Realtor is selling for $23 million and...
Popular Old Town Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
themanual.com
From small resorts to bustling mountain estates, we have a resort for every budding skier and snowboarder
Ah, Colorado. With such a large portion of the Southern Rockies in this state, it’s hardly surprising that so many of the best ski resorts in the US are found here. Although many of these feature among the most advanced and gnarly terrain available to anyone hitting the slopes, there are plenty of Colorado ski resorts that are not just suitable for beginners, but perfect for them.
Summit Daily News
Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here’s what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage.
Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
