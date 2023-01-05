Lynn Rogers running for chair of Kansas Democratic Party

TOPEKA, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Outgoing Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers is now running for chair of the Kansas Democratic Party.

A spokesman for Rogers confirmed the news with the Capitol Bureau.

Rogers is launching his campaign for party chair after losing his state treasurer seat in the 2022 Midterm Election.

Before becoming state treasurer, Rogers served as lieutenant governor from 2019-2021.

