ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Lynn Rogers running for chair of Kansas Democratic Party

By Rebekah Chung
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PIdB_0k4xQ91v00

TOPEKA, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Outgoing Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers is now running for chair of the Kansas Democratic Party.

A spokesman for Rogers confirmed the news with the Capitol Bureau.

Rogers is launching his campaign for party chair after losing his state treasurer seat in the 2022 Midterm Election.

Before becoming state treasurer, Rogers served as lieutenant governor from 2019-2021.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

State leaders giving back ahead of Gov. Kelly’s inauguration

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WDAF) — Leaders are giving back to Kansans in need for the state’s Annual Day of Service. The Day of Service is a long-standing Kansas tradition that happens before the governor is inaugurated. “Where people are coming together as Kansans to do good things for our friends and neighbors, particularly those who are […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Stabenow retirement scrambles calculus for Michigan Democrats

Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) decision to retire already has Democrats scrambling to find a successor as they brace for a brutal Senate map in 2024. A slew of high-profile Michigan names have already been floated to replace Stabenow. A source close to Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) told The Hill that the congresswoman is seriously considering […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WIBW

Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy