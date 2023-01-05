ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampstead, NC

power98fm.com

These Are The Top 25 Highest Rated Community Colleges In North Carolina

With the cost of college soaring, high school seniors and those looking to go back to school have tough decisions to make. In many circumstances, it doesn’t make sense to go to a 4-year University. Whether you are looking to take a more specialized career path or just knock out some credits before transferring over to another institution to finish your degree. Regardless of your motivation community college is a great option and one that many people choose to pursue. Additionally, community colleges are cheaper than even in-state schools and have 100% admission rates. This makes them accessible to more prospective students. But which school should you go to? There are many community colleges in North Carolina. Some of your decision may depend on the field you’d like to study. There is also a discrepancy in cost between different schools. Location of course also is an important factor as students at community colleges do not live on campus. That’s why Niche created its Community College Rankings. Keep reading to see the top 25 highest-rated community colleges in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thecharlotteweekly.com

School choice can bring academic success in North Carolina

You likely don't need me to tell you that children all over the country are suffering the academic consequences of the pandemic, and North Carolina is not an exception. A 2022 survey revealed that 52% of American families were looking for a new school. To put it in personal terms, in a classroom of 25 students, 13 families are not satisfied with the education their children are receiving.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington film industry looking forward to busy 2023

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The film industry generates millions in revenue for southeastern North Carolina every year. Wilmington regional film commission director Johnny Griffin says while 2022 was good, he’s excited for what’s coming this year. “I feel confident by the next, you know 1 to 2...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Ebin Dilbeck, 20; service later

Ebin Blake Dilbeck, 20, of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Duke University Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Ebin was born on October 21, 2002, in Morehead City, North Carolina. Those left to treasure his memory are his mother, Michelle Preast...
NEWPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper expresses gratitude on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, observed on January 9th of each year. The commemorative day first began in 2015, when multiple organizations created the idea of using it to express gratitude for United States officers. “On this National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, let’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fort Fisher commemorating 158th anniversary with artillery fire

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re near Fort Fisher on Saturday, don’t be surprised if you hear loud cannon fire. Fort Fisher State Historic Site is commemorating the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher with the program, ‘With Artillery, War is Made,’ on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
KURE BEACH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From North Carolina

North Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from North Carolina!
power98fm.com

Mega Millions Rises to $1.1 Billion; Can Winners Remain Anonymous in North Carolina?

No one matched all six numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth a staggering $1.1 billion — the third largest in U.S. history. Friday’s drawing was the 24th in a row without a winner. The numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. If someone wins on Tuesday, he or she could take the full $1.1 billion paid out over 29 years, or the lump sum option of $568.7 million all at once. But don’t make plans for the money just yet; the odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, lottery officials say.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Port City FC has open try outs this month

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Port City FC wants to invite the public to open try outs. There will be two dates – January 21 and 28th – at North Brunswick from 10 a.m. to noon. People must be 17 and older. Port City FC played their inaugural...
LELAND, NC
country1037fm.com

Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)

Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
SHELBY, NC

